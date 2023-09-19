Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is Now Actually the Right Time to Buy Brookfield Stock?

Is Now Actually the Right Time to Buy Brookfield Stock?

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock appears cheap, but will rising interest rates spoil the thesis?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is one of the Canadian stocks most beloved by value investors worldwide. It has a cult following all over the world, having been owned by investors like Mohnish Pabrai, Josh Tarasoff, and Chuck Akre. The company has also done deals with the likes of Howard Marks, who has a 20% CAGR career track record. “CAGR” means compound annual growth rate, a measure of annual returns.

So, Brookfield is a very well-respected company. The question is, is it a buy now? Central banks around the world have been raising interest rates for over a year, and Brookfield has a lot of debt. So, the company’s cost of capital has increased and has taken a bite out of its earnings. The decision to invest in Brookfield today is a bit more complicated than it was a decade ago but, as we’ll see, the company probably still has a good future ahead of it.

The stock is historically cheap

It is true that Brookfield stock has been beaten down in recent years, but as a result of that, it has a cheaper valuation than it once had. At today’s prices, Brookfield trades at:

  • 12.6 times distributable earnings (DE). DE is an alternative earnings metric Brookfield uses to measure its dividend-paying ability.
  • 0.59 times sales.
  • 1.1 times book value.
  • 8.6 times operating cash flow.

This is a pretty modest valuation. For comparison, the S&P 500 currently trades at 21 times earnings and the NASDAQ-100 at 31 times earnings. Going by earnings multiples, Brookfield is cheaper than the North American markets as a whole. It’s also less pricey than itself at many points in the past. So, if Brookfield can successfully navigate the higher interest rate situation, then it may deliver upside for investors in the future.

It is investing in growth

Despite being a cheap stock, Brookfield is still growing as a company. The company is busy doing deals in the historically cheap 2023 market, having done about $50 billion worth of them in the first half of this year. For example, it bought Duke Energy’s wind portfolio for $3.2 billion, and shipping giant Triton International for $13.3 billion. These companies and assets were profitable when Brookfield bought them, so they should start adding to the company’s earnings power once they are fully absorbed.

There’s also real estate. Real estate has been a sour point for Brookfield this year, as the company defaulted on some of its property loans. However, CEO Bruce Flatt thinks that big opportunities are coming in real estate. He believes that prices are set to fall and the “best deals since 2009” will shortly become available. If that comes to pass, then we may see Brookfield buying properties in the near future.

One big risk to watch out for

Despite all of the positive things I’ve written about Brookfield in this article, interest rates remain a big risk for investors to keep an eye on. Last quarter, BN’s interest expenses increased by $1.4 billion, one of several factors that caused net income to decline precipitously in the quarter. Some of that was due to new borrowings, but the lion’s share came from higher interest rates on pre-existing variable rate debt. Should the Federal Reserve hike rates again at its Wednesday meeting, then those interest expenses will increase further. So, despite my overall positive view on Brookfield, the company is exposed to risk factors that investors will need to continuously monitor should they buy the stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, and Duke Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy CNR Stock or Fortis?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and CNR have generated great returns for long-term investors. Is one stock a better buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Paying it Forward: 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock could create lasting generational wealth if everything goes right.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Agnico Eagle Mines vs Nutrien Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian investors could get greedy and buy Nutrien stock as it navigates a tough terrain, or jump into an easygoing…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Tire Stock: Why Now Looks Like a Perfect Time to Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

With Canadian Tire stock trading more than 25% off its all-time high, here's why it's one of the best stocks…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term options to buy right now. Here’s a trio of no-brainer stocks to build…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 Each Month for Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income during retirement.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or Enbridge?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and Enbridge have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX? This Dividend Stock Has Actually Done It

| Demetris Afxentiou

Not all stocks can beat the TSX, but here's one company that has, and holds massive long-term potential for growth…

Read more »