Home » Investing » Have Room in Your TFSA? Start Earning Tax-Free Dividends With Just $15,000

Have Room in Your TFSA? Start Earning Tax-Free Dividends With Just $15,000

Use the tax-sheltered status of the TFSA to hold quality dividend stocks such as Enbridge and create a stable income stream.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior couple at the lake having a picnic

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is a popular registered account in Canada due to the flexibility it offers. Specifically, the TFSA is a tax-sheltered account where you can allocate a portion of your savings each year to buy qualified investments, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds.

The TFSA contribution limit is increased each year, which is indexed to inflation. For 2023, the TFSA limit is $6,500, while the cumulative contribution room stands at $88,000. But you can also carry forward any unused contribution room from previous years and create a steady stream of passive income by holding quality dividend stocks in the TFSA.

Let’s see how you can earn over $500 in tax-free dividends each year with a TFSA investment of $15,000.

Enbridge stock

One of the largest companies in Canada, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) currently pays shareholders an annual dividend of $3.55 per share, translating to a yield of 7.5%. It has a pipeline network of 17,8000 miles spanning across North America, making Enbridge one of the largest pipeline operators globally.

Enbridge recently announced plans to acquire three natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy for a substantial sum of $14 billion. Investors were not too happy with the news, driving ENB stock price lower in recent trading sessions.

Enbridge would have to fund a portion of the acquisition with debt, resulting in higher interest expense for the company. But the deal will make Enbridge the largest natural gas utility company in North America, driving future cash flows higher.

Enbridge’s CEO Greg Ebel explained, “Adding natural gas utilities of this scale and quality, at a historically attractive multiple, is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

In Q2 2023, Enbridge’s distributable cash flows (DCF) stood at $2.8 billion, and it expects to end the year with a DCF per share of $5.25, indicating a payout ratio of less than 70%, which is sustainable. Enbridge has the flexibility to reinvest in growth projects, reduce balance sheet debt, and increase dividends over time, something it has done for 28 consecutive years.

Priced at 16.4 times forward earnings, ENB stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.

Manulife stock

Manulife (TSX:MFC) is a diversified financial giant that provides life insurance and wealth management solutions in Canada, the U.S., and Asia. It is among the three largest life insurance companies in Canada and ended 2022 with $1.4 trillion in assets under management.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enbridge$46.98160$0.8875$142Quarterly
Manulife$26.35285$0.365$104Quarterly

Due to the stability of its cash flows, Manulife pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.46 per share, indicating a yield of 5.6%. These payouts have risen by 10% annually since 2013, showcasing the resiliency of the company’s business model. With a payout ratio of less than 20%, investors can expect dividend hikes to continue in the future as well.

Priced at 7.1 times forward earnings, analysts expect Manulife to increase EPS (earnings per share) by almost 12% each year in the next five years. The TSX stock also trades at a discount of 12% to consensus price target estimates.

The Foolish takeaway

An investment of $15,000 distributed equally between the two TSX stocks will help investors earn close to $1,000 in annual dividends. If dividends increase by 7% each year, your payout will double in the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for TFSA Passive Income: Telus Stock or TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

TD and Telus look cheap today. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Want Extra Monthly Cash? 1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Simply buying and holding this top monthly dividend stock for the long term can potentially make you super rich.

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Build the Core of Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) and another dirt-cheap TSX stock to buy this September as the TSX Index fades a bit.

Read more »

online shopping
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Metro or Loblaw Stock?

| Kay Ng

Loblaw seems to be a better buy today, but investors should beware of how food price stabilization can weigh on…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the most affordable monthly passive-income stocks you can buy in Canada today.

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Could Be the Growth Stock of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TransAlta stock (TSX:RNW) offers a large dividend yield that could see enormous growth in the next decade.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars in the Making

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) and Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) stocks are all-stars on the rise.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock: Create Passive Income With No Start-Up Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income can be difficult if you don't have cash on hand, so start making some immediately and then…

Read more »