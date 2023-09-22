SNC Stock Changes Name, But Is it Enough?

SNC (TSX:SNC) stock made it official and is breaking from the past, rebranding with a new name. But is it enough?

In a bold move to reshape its identity, SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC), a prominent engineering giant with a tumultuous past, is rebranding itself as AtkinsRéalis. This transformation marks a significant turning point for the company, which has been grappling with a series of challenges over the past decade. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ian Edwards views this rebranding as a pivotal moment in the firm’s 112-year history, signifying a renewed commitment to growth and a break from its troubled past.

What happened?

The decision to change its name comes after a decade filled with legal troubles and financial setbacks. SNC stock’s reputation was severely tarnished by the Libya corruption scandal, which also embroiled the highest office of the Canadian government. Additionally, the company faced lacklustre earnings and struggled with costly, over-budget rail contracts that plagued its operations. In response to these challenges, Edwards initiated a strategic overhaul aimed at shedding underperforming segments and focusing on areas of excellence within the company.

In a recent interview with The Canadian Press, Edwards emphasized the company’s commitment to growth and its determination to leave the past behind. He stated, “Four years ago when I became the CEO, I think we were very transparent: We said there’s a part of the company which is excellent, performs really well; there’s parts of the company which don’t … We’re going to stop doing what’s not working, we’re going to do more of what’s working really well.”

A new direction for SNC stock

The name change to AtkinsRéalis is not just a superficial alteration. It symbolizes a significant shift in the company’s strategic direction. Two years ago, SNC stock divested its unprofitable activities in the oil sector and ceased bidding on fixed-price construction contracts due to recurring cost overruns. Looking ahead, the company is planning a methodical approach to mergers and acquisitions, primarily focusing on opportunities in the United States.

Edwards revealed that SNC stock plans to begin its mergers and acquisitions journey in 2024, starting with smaller deals and gradually scaling up. This strategic pivot reflects the company’s determination to pursue sustainable growth while avoiding the pitfalls of hasty and ambitious acquisitions.

What investors should do now

For investors, the name change could mark the end of a long period of uncertainty. SNC stock has experienced a robust recovery in the past year, surging by over 75% to surpass $43 per share. However, it’s worth noting that this price level is still comparable to 2012, when the company faced its first major challenges.

Despite the optimism surrounding the name change, doubts persist within the financial community regarding the sustainability of SNC stock’s newfound momentum. Maxim Sytchev, an analyst at National Bank, pointed out that while margin expansion is possible, it won’t be an easy task. Nevertheless, it’s important to acknowledge that SNC-Lavalin now boasts a new management team and board of directors, which could bring fresh perspectives and strategies to the table.

Bottom line

The transformation of SNC stock into AtkinsRéalis signifies a profound shift in the company’s strategy and identity. It reflects a commitment to growth, a break from a troubled past, and a focus on delivering successful outcomes.

While doubts linger among investors and analysts, the new management team and board of directors, coupled with a methodical approach to mergers and acquisitions, suggest that SNC stock’s future holds promise. Whether this rebranding is enough to ensure sustained success remains to be seen, but it’s undoubtedly a step in the right direction for a company seeking a fresh start.