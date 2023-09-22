Home » Investing » The Market Is Wrong About This 1 Value Stock

The Market Is Wrong About This 1 Value Stock

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is getting cheap after the latest correction in shares.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman data analyze

Image source: Getty Images.

Sometimes, Mr. Market just has it wrong when it comes to his pricing of certain stocks. After running into a bit of market turbulence in August and September, various stocks now look like tempting buys, as the bears emerge from their caves once again!

Indeed, investor sentiment can change so quickly. As such, contrarian investors should be ready to catch Mr. Market off guard, as he looks to mark down prices across a broad batch of names, some of which may not deserve to be slammed.

In this piece, we’ll check out one TSX stock that has come on tough times in recent weeks. Though recent weakness is notable, I view the dip as buyable, even if the rest of the stock market spills over from here.

Sure, there are pockets of overvaluation, especially in the U.S. tech scene. However, the following names don’t need to be slammed further as various corners of the market look to correct themselves.

Sometimes, the market has it wrong!

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is one intriguing stock that I think the market has wrong right now. Shares of the fast-food play are looking dirt cheap and ready for a bounce, with or without a bit of help from the rest of the market.

Now, it may take time before the market rewards shares of the value play again. Regardless, if you have a long-term (10-year horizon or more) mindset, the following plays seem more than buyable at current prices.

Restaurant Brands International stock corrects

Restaurant Brands International is best known as the firm standing behind Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. More recently, the firm added Firehouse Subs into the lineup to diversify its exposure across more corners of the quick-serve scene. The firm now provides exposure to burgers, coffee and doughnuts, fried chicken, and submarine sandwiches. As the company looks to invest heavily in expansion, there’s less concern about overlap.

Personally, I think all QSR needs is a pizza chain (the door could be open for further deals in the year ahead), and it could be one of the most dominant players in fast food if it isn’t already! Up ahead, a recession and cost-of-living crisis could improve demand for low-cost fast food.

Inflation may be at 4% as of the latest month. However, for individual consumers, it seems like the rate is much higher. In any case, QSR seems to be in the right place at the right time, as it looks to expand its store count internationally.

At $92 and change, the stock is deeply undervalued, in my opinion. The stock recently corrected around 10% after failing to sustain a breakout past all-time highs just a few months ago. Restaurant Brands is firing on all cylinders. And I think the correction is a blunder made by an overly jittery Mr. Market.

With a nice 3.19% dividend yield, a modest 21 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple, and an underrated growth story, the stock seems like a steal right here.

The Foolish bottom line

Restaurant Brands stock has been punished with a swift correction, and for no good reason! I think it’s just a matter of time before the stock hits new highs, even as the recession moves closer. For such a firm, inflation and recession may actually be a tailwind, rather than a headwind!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Airport and plane
Investing

Is Air Canada Stock Finally a Buy This Season?

| Adam Othman

When you are investing in a prospective recovery, it’s a good idea to watch for favourable industry trends.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $2,500 Per Year on $40,000

| Andrew Walker

Investors have an opportunity to secure high yields while reducing risk in their TFSA portfolios.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

| Daniel Da Costa

These growth stocks all trade undervalued and have tonnes of long-term potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Metals and Mining Stocks

Weathering Volatility: Strategies for Success With TSX Stocks

| Kay Ng

The key to handling volatility is changing your asset mix. For example, if you suspect a market downturn, you can…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Adam Othman

Parking a sizable portion of your savings in reliable dividend stocks is a time-tested wealth-building strategy appropriate for a wide…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Every Time They Go on Sale (Like Now)

| Adam Othman

The right growth stocks are worth buying in almost any market, but they are especially attractive when they come with…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks Are Crashing: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Button

As bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are crashing this year, should you go shopping for value plays?

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

CPP Disability Benefits: Are You Eligible?

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock could provide you with passive income if you can't get CPP disability benefits.

Read more »