Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Doubling up on discounted dividend stocks can significantly improve the yield and, consequently, the overall return potential for the long term.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

When buying dividend stocks, it’s prudent to wait for a discount to lock in a good yield, but that’s not always feasible. Sometimes, the stock is too attractively valued to ignore, even if there isn’t an ample price discount. Other times, the stock may be going bullish, and your choice is between the current modest or future low yield.

However, you can offset this by doubling up on these dividend stocks when they are adequately discounted, and currently, three dividend stocks fit the bill. Two of them are blue-chip stocks simply weighed down by a weak sector.

A telecom stock

Telus (TSX:T) is the second-largest telecom company in Canada (by market cap) and operates primarily in Western Canada. Many of its numbers are not comparable to the other two giants in this consolidated industry, but it stands out for its organic growth and performance. In 2022, it experienced decent growth in virtually all telecom market segments, and it’s also emerging as a regional leader in telehealth.

While the overall growth potential of Telus is top tier in the telecom sector, if you are only concerned with dividends, it usually doesn’t stand out from its peers. However, the yield has increased considerably thanks to a hefty 32% discount it’s currently trading at.

The 6.2% yield for an Aristocrat that has grown its payouts by 33% in the last five years makes it quite appealing as a dividend payer you can buy much more of.

A REIT

Allied Properties (TSX:AP.UN) is not a blue-chip like Telus, but it’s considered a leader in the Canadian real estate market, especially the office real estate segment. The company holds a compelling portfolio of urban office spaces that has grown at a considerable pace in the last two decades. The $157 million portfolio in 2013 is currently worth about $12.2 billion.

Allied is one of the few real estate investment trusts (REITs) that investors prefer for its growth potential and not just its dividends. However, a massive slump the REIT has yet to recover from has changed that. The financially stable dividends available at an enormous 8.5% yield make it a compelling dividend pick right now.

The REIT has a long history of growing its payouts, and if it can sustain this pattern, its impact on the dividend income potential of your portfolio can be quite significant.

An energy stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the best, most coveted Dividend Aristocrats and energy stocks in Canada. Its status as the largest energy company in Canada and the pipeline-based business model, which makes it less vulnerable to the energy sector and price fluctuations compared to upstream companies, makes it a stable long-term pick. The cherry on top is its stellar dividend-growth history and powerful yield.

The yield has become even more attractive, thanks to the 19% discount the stock is trading at. It has pushed the yield up to 7.4%. Enbridge’s dividend is safe, and the chances of the company growing its dividend for the foreseeable future are quite strong, especially now that it has revised its dividend-growth strategy for long-term sustainability.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Enbridge made the list!

Foolish takeaway

The three discounted dividend stocks are worth adding to your portfolio and worth buying much more of. The current attractive yields can significantly improve the return potential of your overall holding. Also, there is a decent chance that the discount period/slump may be followed by a good recovery, which will also benefit your portfolio from a capital-appreciation perspective.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources stock and another reliable dividend stock could be best buys for high investment return right now.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The 2 TSX Stocks to Buy for Decades of Safe Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Stable dividend stocks are common, but companies that you can safely hold in your portfolio for decades for their passive-income…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $2,500 Per Year on $40,000

| Andrew Walker

Investors have an opportunity to secure high yields while reducing risk in their TFSA portfolios.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Adam Othman

Parking a sizable portion of your savings in reliable dividend stocks is a time-tested wealth-building strategy appropriate for a wide…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

CPP Disability Benefits: Are You Eligible?

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock could provide you with passive income if you can't get CPP disability benefits.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the best Canadian stocks could help you receive dividend income, even in difficult economic environments.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Amazing Stocks That Earn $1,600/Year

| Robin Brown

Are you looking how to earn $1,600 a year tax-free? These three Canadian stocks are a good bet for passive…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy and Bank of Nova Scotia are good examples of top TSX stocks paying attractive dividends that should continue…

Read more »