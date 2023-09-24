Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive Income: How to Make $120 Per Month Tax-Free

Passive Income: How to Make $120 Per Month Tax-Free

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock that can help you easily earn reliable monthly passive income for years to come.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

If you want to create a reliable source of tax-free monthly passive income in Canada, you may want to try investing in some quality TSX dividend stocks from your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account). Besides yielding passive income, dividend stocks can also help you keep your risk profile low, as most dividend-paying businesses have strong fundamentals to support long-term financial growth.

In this article, I’ll highlight one of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can add to your TFSA today to start earning $120 in passive income each month.

One of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks to buy now

Before selecting a dividend stock to invest in, you must carefully analyze its long-term growth potential and demand outlook. Picking a stock with strong underlying fundamentals can minimize your risks further and yield healthy returns on your investments.

Keeping that in mind, Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) could be a trustworthy Canadian dividend stock to buy right now. This Okotoks-based company provides a range of logistics and warehousing solutions to its customers, primarily in Canada and the United States.

It currently has a market cap of $ 1.2 billion as MTL stock trades at $13.77 per share. The stock has seen a downside correction of 5.4% in 2023 after rallying by more than 25% last year. At the current market price, Mullen Group offers an attractive 5.2% annualized dividend yield and distributes its dividend payouts each month.

What makes it a reliable monthly dividend stock to invest in?

One of the core strengths of Mullen Group’s business model is its consistent focus on acquiring logistics and warehousing companies at a bargain and transforming their financials by improving operational performance. And the company has several decades of experience doing that successfully.

In the five years between 2017 and 2022, Mullen’s revenue increased by 76% to $2 billion, reflecting its consistent focus on business expansion and growing global demand for logistics and warehousing services. To add optimism, the company’s adjusted earnings during the same five-year period soared by 161% to $1.62 per share. Not only that, its 2022 adjusted net profit margin expanded to 7.9% in 2022 from just 5.6% five years ago.

It’s true that slowing economic growth and a challenging consumer spending environment have affected Mullen’s business lately, which could be the primary reason why MTL stock is trading negatively this year. Nonetheless, we shouldn’t forget that Mullen Group still managed to post positive revenue and net income growth in the first half of 2023, reflecting the underlying strength of its well-diversified logistics business portfolio.

Overall, its strong long-term fundamentals and consistent focus on business expansion make Mullen a great TSX dividend stock to earn monthly passive income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Mullen Group$13.772,000$0.06$120Monthly
Prices as of September 18, 2023

Earn $120 a month in tax-free passive income

If you add 2,000 shares of Mullen Group to your TFSA today, you can expect to receive $120 in tax-free monthly passive income from its dividends. To buy these many shares at the current market price, however, you’ll have to make a total investment of about $27,540. While this example should give you a good idea of how to start earning monthly passive income by investing in quality dividend stocks, you may want to diversify your portfolio by buying more such stocks instead of pouring a large sum of money into a single stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks on Sale That Pay Good Dividends

| Kay Ng

Build long-term wealth in your TFSA via these discounted utility stocks for growing income and attractive returns potential.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Adam Othman

Doubling up on discounted dividend stocks can significantly improve the yield and, consequently, the overall return potential for the long…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources stock and another reliable dividend stock could be best buys for high investment return right now.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The 2 TSX Stocks to Buy for Decades of Safe Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Stable dividend stocks are common, but companies that you can safely hold in your portfolio for decades for their passive-income…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $2,500 Per Year on $40,000

| Andrew Walker

Investors have an opportunity to secure high yields while reducing risk in their TFSA portfolios.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Adam Othman

Parking a sizable portion of your savings in reliable dividend stocks is a time-tested wealth-building strategy appropriate for a wide…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

CPP Disability Benefits: Are You Eligible?

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock could provide you with passive income if you can't get CPP disability benefits.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the best Canadian stocks could help you receive dividend income, even in difficult economic environments.

Read more »