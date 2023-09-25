Home » Investing » Better Buy: Dollarama Stock or Aritzia Shares?

Better Buy: Dollarama Stock or Aritzia Shares?

Take advantage of Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and another intriguing value stock before another move higher.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs

Image source: Getty Images.

The broader retail sector is a pretty ugly place to be right now. Still, not all retailers have been feeling the pains brought forth by high inflation and macro headwinds. Indeed, discount retailers have actually received a bit of a jolt amid the rush to save a buck or two. Meanwhile, more discretionary retailers, especially those that sell pricier, upscale goods, have been feeling the hit of the current economic climate.

Moving ahead, rates are likely to stay high, and they could settle in a range that’s just a tad higher than where they sit today. Indeed, that thought has been weighing heavily on investor sentiment, especially for the more expensive technology firms, many of which have been off to the races for most of the year!

At this juncture, it only seems like high-quality, necessity-heavy retailers are worth owning going into year’s end. Still, the economy won’t stay in a funk forever. And if the Canadian recession isn’t a brutal one, today’s battered discretionary retail plays may actually prove undervalued today, even if the recession is still a couple of months away.

Indeed, once stocks get punished, they tend to get punished severely. And in the case of certain high-quality retailers, I think the punishment is overdone, given the magnitude of headwinds ahead.

In this piece, we’ll check out two very different Canadian stocks from different corners of the retail scene.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a women’s clothing retailer that has done well when the consumer has plenty of disposable income on hand. Nowadays, the tables have turned, and the stock is in one of its worst ruts yet.

Despite being a painful stock to be in, I have the utmost confidence in management’s abilities to pick up where they left off once Canada’s economy is ready to heat up again. At the end of the day, Aritzia’s clothing items are still fashionable. They’re just a bit too pricey for your average consumer, who may be more inclined to tighten the purse strings.

The so-called “roaring 20s” are all but over. Now, Aritzia needs to navigate a turbulent environment while continuing to push through with its American expansion. I think ATZ stock is a long-term winner that could be stuck in the penalty box for a few more quarters.

After a 63% implosion, the stock goes for 15.2 times trailing price to earnings. Despite the modest multiple, do be mindful that shares are a falling knife right now. As such, be ready to roll with the punches!

Dollarama

While Aritzia stock was in pain, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) shares have been steadily moving higher. Today, the stock’s just 2.5% off its recent high. Despite the more than 17% year-to-date run, I still view shares as modestly priced at just north of 30 times trailing price to earnings. Further, the discount retailer is one of the names that seems unshakeable going into a potential Canadian recession.

Of course, the latest September spike could see a further reversal. If shares fall to or below $90 per share, I’d think about initiating a sizeable position for the long term. There aren’t that many high-quality, recession-resilient growth plays out there that can offset the headwind of high rates. Dollarama stands out as one of them.

Better buy: ATZ or DOL stock?

At this juncture, I like Aritzia more. The stock is too oversold, and its long-term growth prospects are discounted.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

For 6% Yields, Buy These 3 TSX Stocks Now

| Sneha Nahata

Companies like Enbridge offer high yields and are focused on elevating their shareholders’ value by bolstering dividend distributions.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 Today for Decades of Safe Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to earn safe and predictable passive income? Here are some ideas on how to invest $10,000 and earn +$400…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Turn $15,000 Into Your Financial Safety Net

| Christopher Liew, CFA

You can turn limited capital into a financial safety net by purchasing a high-yield stock paying monthly dividends.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Stock: It’s Time to Buy the Dip

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock is getting cheap. The time has come to buy the dip!

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $14,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income and Maximize Your CPP Payout

| Puja Tayal

The difference between the maximum and average CPP payout is $1,094/month. To collect the maximum CPP, you need an alternate…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Revealed: How to Get $3,000/Year in Tax-Free Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can get $3,000 a year in tax-free dividends, but it would take almost eight years due to annual…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Soar Into 2024

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another dirt-cheap Canadian stock well-equipped to run higher through 2024 and beyond!

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Bank Stocks

Striking Gold: Unearthing Canada’s Most Lucrative Stocks

| Kay Ng

Holding the big Canadian bank stocks is better than holding gold, because the former group produces growing dividend income.

Read more »