Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Brookfield Stock: It’s Time to Buy the Dip

Brookfield Stock: It’s Time to Buy the Dip

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock is getting cheap. The time has come to buy the dip!

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION

Image source: Getty Images

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock is one of the most admired Canadian equities on the global stage. Owned on and off by investors like Mohnish Pabrai, Josh Tarassoff, and Chuck Akre, it has a great reputation. Brookfield is one of the world’s biggest alternative investment managers, and it is gradually building itself into a diversified financial conglomerate.

With operating businesses in real estate and insurance, Brookfield has grown beyond its origins as an asset manager. Investors still think of it as an asset manager, but it’s so much more. It’s precisely for this reason that its stock is attractive today. Brookfield’s insurance subsidiary is seeing significant growth, yet BN stock is priced very much like a value name.

If Brookfield succeeds in scaling its insurance business, then it could eventually ramp up growth in the company as a whole. It’s for this reason — i.e., the combination of a cheap valuation and potential future growth — that I consider BN stock a buy today.

Brookfield stock is cheap

Going by valuation multiples, Brookfield stock is pretty cheap. At today’s prices, it trades at

  • 19 times next year’s estimated earnings;
  • 0.54 times sales;
  • 1.3 times book value; and
  • 7.5 times operating cash flow.

This valuation is definitely on the cheaper side of things. And the company may be even cheaper than it appears! Brookfield has a 1.3 price-to-book ratio, according to various financial data platforms, but the company itself says that its net asset value (NAV) per share is much higher than its share price.

The company does not say exactly what its NAV is — at least not in the document that I got the statement from. However, some writers have worked out that BN’s NAV per share may be as much as double the current stock price. If these estimates are correct, then Brookfield should deliver considerable upside eventually.

It has to be mentioned, though, that this company reports and estimates its own asset values. Some say that self-reported fair value estimates are not to be trusted. Indeed, fund managers have an incentive to give high estimates. That doesn’t mean that Brookfield is definitely doing so, but it’s a point to keep in mind.

Significant growth potential

A big advantage of Brookfield compared to other “value” stocks is the fact that it has significant growth potential. Specifically, it has growth potential in its insurance segment. Brookfield founded that subsidiary very recently, and it has been growing quickly. Last quarter, distributable earnings from the segment grew at 245% year over year. In the same quarter, Brookfield bought out American Equity — an insurance company — for $4.3 billion. The deal should add considerable earnings power to Brookfield Insurance.

One risk to be aware of

Despite all the positive things I’ve written about Brookfield in this article, there is one serious risk that investors have to keep in mind: interest rates.

Brookfield is a highly leveraged company, with about five times more debt than shareholder equity. With such large amounts of debt comes high interest expenses.

Last quarter, Brookfield’s interest expenses increased by $1.4 billion, partially due to rising interest on variable-rate debt. If central banks continue hiking interest rates, as they have been doing for most of the last year and a half, Brookfield’s earnings may decline. So, BN shareholders will want to keep a close eye on the situation with interest rates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 Today for Decades of Safe Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to earn safe and predictable passive income? Here are some ideas on how to invest $10,000 and earn +$400…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Turn $15,000 Into Your Financial Safety Net

| Christopher Liew, CFA

You can turn limited capital into a financial safety net by purchasing a high-yield stock paying monthly dividends.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $14,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income and Maximize Your CPP Payout

| Puja Tayal

The difference between the maximum and average CPP payout is $1,094/month. To collect the maximum CPP, you need an alternate…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Revealed: How to Get $3,000/Year in Tax-Free Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can get $3,000 a year in tax-free dividends, but it would take almost eight years due to annual…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a stock you can buy and hold for a lifetime? Here are two options to buy…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Are on Sale Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued TSX stocks such as Exchange Income are compelling investments for long-term shareholders.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $120 Per Month Tax-Free

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock that can help you easily earn reliable monthly passive income for years to come.

Read more »