Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Revealed: How to Get $3,000/Year in Tax-Free Dividends

Revealed: How to Get $3,000/Year in Tax-Free Dividends

TFSA investors can get $3,000 a year in tax-free dividends, but it would take almost eight years due to annual contribution limits.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Earning $3,000 a year in tax-free dividends looks daunting but possible. Canadians can have their way or get the amount through the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). This savings account is unique and one-of-a-kind because all interest, gains, and dividend income earned are tax exempt, including withdrawals.

By simple math, a $50,000 investment in a dividend stock that yields 6% and inside a TFSA will produce $3,000 passive income. However, the TFSA has annual contribution limits, and users can’t overcontribute even if they have upfront cash. If the maximum contribution limit stays at $6,500 (2023 limit), it would take a TFSA investor almost eight years (7.69 years) to accumulate the desired number of shares.

Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN) and Wall Financial (TSX:WFC) are best for yield-hungry investors and ideal holdings in a TFSA. The former yields 9.14%, while the latter pays a 15.35% dividend. Given their off-the-charts dividend offer, you can generate $3,000 in tax-free dividends in a shorter period.

Resilient portfolio

Slate Grocery, a $750.34 million real estate investment trust (REIT), owns and operates grocery-anchored real estate in the United States. Besides the juicy dividend yield and affordable share price ($12.61), the payout frequency is monthly. Your TFSA balance will compound faster because you can reinvest the dividends 12 times a year instead of the typical four.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, rental revenue and net operating income (NOI) increased 27.5% and 22.4% to US$50.3 million and US$40.3 million versus Q2 2022. However, net income fell 68.1% year over year to US$18.9 million. Notably, cash flow from operations rose 79.9% to US$22.7 million from a year ago.

Slate Grocery’s chief executive officer Blair Welch said, “The second-quarter results highlight our team’s continued operational excellence and ability to drive consistent organic growth across the REIT’s portfolio … Strong leasing volumes at attractive spreads have increased overall occupancy and income, further enhancing the stability of the REIT’s portfolio.”

The REIT can endure economic downturns because the grocery-anchored property portfolio is resilient and boasts strong credit tenants. The leased properties are in major U.S. markets with high customer traffic. Slate Grocery can also include rent escalation clauses in its lease contracts. More importantly, high occupancy rates provide durable cash flows.

Cash cow

Wall Financial is a cash cow if the basis is the dividend yield. The $633.6 million real estate company develops and manages residential and commercial rental units. It also develops and constructs residential housing for resale and hotel properties (which it manages, too).

Thus far in fiscal 2024, the Wall Financial isn’t in the red. In the six months that ended July 31, 2023, total revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $77.5 million, although net earnings dropped 69.7% to $11.9 million from a year ago.

At $19.55 per share, the dividend offer is too good to be true. Prospective investors worry about a dividend cut given the high payout ratio (over 460%). Expect alarm bells to ring if earnings develop a downtrend. Wall Financial might have to adjust its payouts to be consistent with income level.

Follow the golden rule

The TFSA is a wealth-builder and tax-free passive-income generator. Users can produce the desired annual dividends but are subject to the prescribed annual contributions. The Canada Revenue Agency imposes a penalty if you violate this golden rule.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 Today for Decades of Safe Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to earn safe and predictable passive income? Here are some ideas on how to invest $10,000 and earn +$400…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Turn $15,000 Into Your Financial Safety Net

| Christopher Liew, CFA

You can turn limited capital into a financial safety net by purchasing a high-yield stock paying monthly dividends.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Stock: It’s Time to Buy the Dip

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock is getting cheap. The time has come to buy the dip!

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $14,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income and Maximize Your CPP Payout

| Puja Tayal

The difference between the maximum and average CPP payout is $1,094/month. To collect the maximum CPP, you need an alternate…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a stock you can buy and hold for a lifetime? Here are two options to buy…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Are on Sale Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued TSX stocks such as Exchange Income are compelling investments for long-term shareholders.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $120 Per Month Tax-Free

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a great Canadian dividend stock that can help you easily earn reliable monthly passive income for years to come.

Read more »