Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 25

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 25

After tanking by more than 4% last week, the main TSX index now trades with only 2% year-to-date gains.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market declined for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, despite an intraday recovery in crude oil and natural gas prices, as fears of more interest rate hikes haunted investors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the highly volatile session at 19,780 — 12 points lower from its previous closing level.

Although some market sectors like utilities and energy saw renewed buying, weakness in the shares of healthcare, real estate, and metal mining companies pressured the index. With this, the main TSX benchmark witnessed a massive 4.1% value erosion last week, posting its worst weekly performance since mid-June 2022.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Alamos Gold, Bausch Health Companies, Telus International, and Osisko Mining were the worst-performing TSX stocks in the last session, as they plunged by at least 2% each.

On the positive side, shares of Energy Fuels, Denison Mines, ATS, and Dye & Durham inched up by at least 3.2% each, making them the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Power Corporation of Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, TC Energy, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) plunged nearly 6% last week, trimming its year-to-date gains to 18.6%. These losses in BAM stock came after the Australian superannuation fund, AustralianSuper, raised its stake in Origin Energy by more than 1%, increasing its total shareholding to 13.68%.

In a press release, AustralianSuper called Origin’s current stock prices substantially below its estimate of the long-term value. Notably, in the first quarter of 2023, Brookfield and its institutional partners signed an agreement to acquire Origin Energy at AU$8.91 per share, which was close to its market price of AU$8.87 per share as of September 22.

TSX today

After last week’s big selloff, the main TSX index now trades with only 2% year-to-date gains. The resource-heavy TSX benchmark might remain flat at the open today, as commodity prices across the board were mixed early Monday morning.

While no major domestic economic releases are due today, Canadian investors may still want to remain cautious before the release of important U.S. consumer confidence data due tomorrow morning.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks continue to trade in oversold territory, creating a prime opportunity for investors to pick them up today.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Sun Life Financial: A Good Stock for Most Investors

| Kay Ng

Sun Life Financial is a quality business that can deliver resilient results. It could be a good long-term investment.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

You Don’t Have to Pick a Winner in the U.S. Stock Market: Here’s Why

| Tony Dong

Just buy an S&P 500 Index ETF and chill.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Put You in the Green

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of renewable energy stocks to add to your portfolio. Here's a duo that will point your portfolio…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

2 Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy in September 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These safe Canadian stocks could keep yielding steady returns on your investments, even in difficult economic environments.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

| Kay Ng

To ensure safety of your money in a bear market, stick with GIC-type investments. Consider putting long-term capital in quality…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock: Create Passive Income With No Start-Up Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income can be difficult if you don't have cash on hand, so start making some immediately and then…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

Is Maple Leaf Foods Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why MFI stock looks attractive to buy now for the long term, despite ongoing challenges.

Read more »