Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Where Will Air Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Air Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

Can Air Canada stock yield handsome returns on your investments in the next five years? Let’s find out.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
A airplane sits on a runway.

Source: Getty Images

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has been one of the worst-affected Canadian stocks by the COVID-19-driven challenges. Even as the TSX Composite benchmark has risen about 16% from the pre-pandemic year 2019’s closing levels, AC stock has witnessed about 61% value erosion during the same period to currently trade at $18.91 per share with $6.8 billion market capitalization.

In this article, we’ll discuss where Air Canada stock will be in five years from now. But first, let’s take a quick look at some important recent factors and find out how they could impact its price movement going forward.

Air Canada stock’s struggle after the global pandemic

The declaration of the global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020 pressured countries across the world to take strict measures to control the spread of coronavirus. As a result, the global stock markets suddenly turned extremely volatile, spiraling down with investors worried about their investments. Notably, the main TSX benchmark tanked by 21.6% in the first quarter of 2020. As uncertainty and fears gripped investors, shares of Air Canada crashed by 67.5% at quarter.

Investors tried to carefully assess the coronavirus’ negative impact on different industries in the coming months, which gave the global stock markets time to stabilize a bit. It helped the main TSX index inch up by more than 30% in the next three quarters, helping it end 2020 with 2.2% gains. However, Air Canada stock’s struggle didn’t end there, as it failed to recover from its big losses seen in the first quarter, finally ending the year with more than 53% value erosion.

While it’s true that tourism, hospitality, and airline were among the worst affected industries by the pandemic, Air Canada stock still looked way too oversold at the end of 2020 as it had fairly strong fundamentals and enough liquidity to support a sustainable financial recovery.

Is it undervalued?

Even as the availability of multiple vaccines led to a big rally in the Canadian stock market in 2021, AC stock failed to benefit from this rally as continued restrictions on air travel kept investors on their toes.

Shares of the largest Canadian passenger airline company fell by another 8.2% in 2022, as investors seemingly ignored early signs of a sharp recovery in air travel demand, which helped Air Canada massively trim its losses on a year-over-year basis.

Where will Air Canada stock be in five years?

Air travel demand and Air Canada’s preparedness to benefit from it could be the two main factors that should determine Air Canada’s stock price movement in the coming years. Bay Street analysts expect the company to report adjusted annual earnings of $3.67 per share in 2023, reflecting a 9% improvement over its adjusted earnings of $3.37 in the pre-pandemic year 2019.

While it’s nearly impossible for anyone to accurately predict where Air Canada stock will be in five years, clear signs that the worst phase of the pandemic might already be over suggest that it has huge upside potential from current levels. Considering that, I expect its share prices to witness a big appreciation in the next five years, which can help its investors beat the broader market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks to Buy if There’s Another Market Selloff

| Jitendra Parashar

Any further downside correction in these two Canadian growth stocks will make them look even more attractive.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Want to compound your investments for years and decades? These three Canadian growth stocks can really deliver for patient shareholders.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock: Outperforming Among Falling Tech Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI stock (TSX:GIB.A) has blasted past 52-week highs, on top of long-term growth that's remained stable throughout the decades.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Energy Stocks

This 7 Percent Dividend Stock is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a solid dividend stock that can provide an immediate income source? Consider this dividend gem now while its…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 25

| Jitendra Parashar

After tanking by more than 4% last week, the main TSX index now trades with only 2% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks continue to trade in oversold territory, creating a prime opportunity for investors to pick them up today.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Sun Life Financial: A Good Stock for Most Investors

| Kay Ng

Sun Life Financial is a quality business that can deliver resilient results. It could be a good long-term investment.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

You Don’t Have to Pick a Winner in the U.S. Stock Market: Here’s Why

| Tony Dong

Just buy an S&P 500 Index ETF and chill.

Read more »