Home » Investing » 2 Tech Stocks On Sale in This Latest Tech Sell-off

2 Tech Stocks On Sale in This Latest Tech Sell-off

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) went on sale in the latest tech sell-off.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

Tech stocks have given investors a wild ride in 2023. They started the year by staging a massive AI-fueled rally, only to begin crashing in the second half of the year, resuming the bearish 2022 trend. It’s not hard to see why. It was AI, especially ChatGPT, that kicked off the 2023 rally in tech stocks. After GPT wowed the world with its human-like answers to complex questions, people really started to take notice. The trend hit a peak when NVIDIA put out its second-quarter earnings, showing revenue that was $1.5 billion ahead of what analysts were expecting. The stock briefly rallied after its earnings came out, although it gave up the gains in the ensuing months.

Why did the AI tech stock rally fizzle out? Put simply: because AI itself fizzled out. As of this writing, ChatGPT had booked three consecutive months of declining user counts, and NVDA stock had fallen 15% from its 52-week highs, putting it close to bear-market territory. Clearly, some of the “AI magic” has come off of tech stocks. However, some of them may still be good buys. In this article, I will explore two stocks that declined in the latest tech stock sell-off, which may nevertheless be good buys today.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a TSX tech stock that has fallen some 8% from its all-time high, which was set earlier this month. It was not exactly a “steep” crash, and it certainly hasn’t taken CSU to value-stock territory. However, CSU is now cheaper than it was a month ago, while being just as profitable and growing as quickly as before.

What is Constellation Software?

It’s a tech holding company that operates much like a venture capital firm. The software company invests in relatively small tech companies, usually purchasing them in their entirety for $5 million to $10 million. It then integrates the companies into its own business, and hopes to make a profit off of them. Where it differs from most venture capital companies is it aims to hold the companies it buys long term. It doesn’t look for quick exits.

Constellation Software has been doing quite well in recent quarters. In the second quarter, it delivered:

  • $2 billion in revenue, up 26%.
  • A $94 million increase in the fair value of investments.
  • $103 million in net income, up 18%.
  • $123 million in cash from operations, up 58%.
  • $14 million in free cash flow, up 14%.

Overall, it was a pretty strong quarter. Granted, CSU stock is priced for growth. Trading at 45 times earnings. But perhaps these earnings will continue long term, making CSU stock worth it.

Lightspeed

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSX:LSPD) is another Canadian tech stock that sold off in the recent tech stock crash. Down 24% for the year, it has taken a much bigger beating than CSU has. Granted, Lightspeed is a more marginal business than CSU is. In its most recent quarter, it delivered:

  • $209 million in revenue, up 21%.
  • $-48 million in net income.
  • $-27 million in negative EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation/amortization).

As you can see, Lightspeed is unprofitable, and its most recent quarterly showing was worse than CSU’s was. However, its recent pullback was much bigger than that stock’s was, so it may be an intriguing dip-buying opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Lightspeed Commerce, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to invest $200 in stocks right now? Here are three no-brainer stocks to invest your money in…

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in October 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued TSX stocks such as goeasy and Dollarama should be on your shopping list in October 2023.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

Stock Market SellOff: 2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy at a big bargain amid the market selloff.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Investing in AI Stocks: 3 Companies Poised to Dominate the AI-Powered Economy!

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Microsoft are 3 AI stocks offering investors exposure to different aspects of the AI opportunity.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in growth stocks? Here are two picks to hold for the next 10 years!

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold until you retire? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 27

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight bullish movement in oil and gas prices could lift TSX energy stocks at the open today.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $163,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Constellation Software has crushed the broader markets in the past decade. Here's why I remain bullish on the TSX tech…

Read more »