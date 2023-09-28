Nuvei Stock is on Fire This Year: Is it a Good Buy Today?

Nuvei stock (TSX:NVEI) is down about 85% since pandemic highs, falling 39% after earnings. So, what now?

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) has been on a wild ride over the past year. With shares soaring to as high as $59 and plunging to as low as $21 per share, such volatility can make investors jittery. But it also presents an intriguing opportunity for those willing to ride the waves of this Canadian fintech company. In this article, we’ll delve into what Nuvei stock does. We’ll look at its recent earnings stumble, and why now might just be the right time to consider Nuvei stock.

What is Nuvei Stock?

Nuvei stock is a Canadian fintech company at the forefront of the ever-expanding payment industry. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology empowers leading businesses to accept next-generation payments. It offers a wide range of payout options, and access services such as card issuing, banking, risk management, and fraud prevention.

The payments processor has a global reach spanning over 200 markets operating in 47 regions, 150 currencies, and 634 alternative payment methods. Nuvei connects businesses to their customers like never before, simplifying the complexities of cross-border transactions and enhancing the payment experience.

The payment industry’s expansion

The payment industry is in a phase of rapid expansion, driven by changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. As more businesses and consumers shift towards digital and mobile payment solutions, companies like Nuvei should capitalize on this trend.

Growth projections for the payment industry indicate a promising future. As per recent data, the global digital payments market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.5% from 2021 to 2026, reaching a market value of $6.7 trillion by the end of the forecast period. Nuvei’s expertise in facilitating these transactions makes it a significant player in this evolving landscape.

Earnings cause huge fall

Despite its promising position in the payments industry, Nuvei stock faced a significant setback following its recent earnings report. Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO, acknowledged the company’s solid second-quarter results. Total volume and revenue increased by 68% and 45%, respectively. New customer wins and a growing pipeline across regions painted an optimistic picture of the business. However, a revised outlook for the year led to a 39% drop in the stock’s value.

One contributing factor to this downward trend was the longer-than-anticipated lag times in integrating new clients into Nuvei’s technology platform after contract signings. Additionally, the company decided to sever ties with a top-10 client – the reasons for which were not disclosed, further impacting its growth prospects. The market reacted to these developments, causing the stock’s precipitous decline.

What now?

Despite these challenges, Nuvei’s recent efforts to stabilize its position in the market are noteworthy. The company has been actively marketing itself on a global scale, partnering with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One team and securing the endorsement of Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. However, these initiatives have yet to yield significant benefits for Nuvei stock.

Now might just be the right time to consider investing in Nuvei stock for several reasons. First, the recent dip in share prices presents an opportunity for savvy investors to buy into a promising fintech player at a more affordable valuation. As the global economy recovers, businesses will increasingly rely on payment solutions like those offered by Nuvei stock to facilitate their operations and expansion. The long-term prospects for the payment industry remain robust, and Nuvei is poised to capture its share of this growth.

Additionally, Nuvei stock’s commitment to debt repayment and returning excess capital to shareholders through a quarterly cash dividend demonstrates its financial stability and shareholder-friendly approach. These actions can instill confidence in potential investors, showcasing the company’s commitment to creating value for its stakeholders.