Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 28

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 28

The U.S. quarterly GDP data and Fed chair’s comments about the economy will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market trended downward for the second consecutive session on Wednesday as investors continued to flee risks amid the growing possibility of a recession. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 120 points, or 0.6%, yesterday to settle at 19,436 after touching its lowest level since March in intraday trading.

Even the release of better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders data and a steep rally in crude oil prices failed to gain investors’ confidence, who largely remained worried about the economic outlook. While healthcare and energy stocks remained in the green territory, a selloff in utilities, metal mining, and real estate sectors mainly pressured the TSX benchmark.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Africa Oil, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Lithium Americas, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Storagevault Canada were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the session, as they plunged by at least 4.9% each.

On the positive side, Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) popped by 8.3% to $13.60 per share, making it the top-performing TSX Composite component for the day. This rally in PEY stock came a day after the Calgary-headquartered oil and gas firm announced the completion of its bought deal equity financing.

In a press release, Peyto told investors that it has issued roughly 16.92 million subscription receipts “at a price of $11.90 per subscription receipt for gross proceeds of approximately $201 million.” Yesterday’s gains trimmed PEY stock’s year-to-date losses to 1.9%.

Bombardier, Athabasca Oil, and Methanex were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they inched up by at least 4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, TC Energy, and Baytex Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After touching their highest level in more than a year in overnight trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices were mixed early Thursday morning. At the same time, gold prices were trading at their lowest level in more than six months, but copper prices were showcasing strength. Given these mixed to slightly negative signals from the commodities market, I expect the main TSX index to remain under pressure at the open today.

While no key domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor pending home sales and the important quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) data from the United States this morning. In the afternoon, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments about the economy during a town hall meeting with educators will remain on TSX investors’ radar.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies BlackBerry and Aritzia are expected to announce their latest quarterly results after the market closing bell on September 28.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, and Methanex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Energy Stocks

CPP Enhancement: Here’s How Much Your Benefits Could Increase

| Andrew Button

You may or may not receive higher CPP benefits thanks to CPP enhancement. You can receive passive income from Fortis…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge at These Levels?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its stable financials, high dividend yield, and healthy growth prospects, Enbridge would be an excellent buy at these levels.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakness in commodity prices could pressure the TSX index at the open today, as investors closely monitor the important U.S.…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Energy Stocks

This 7 Percent Dividend Stock is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a solid dividend stock that can provide an immediate income source? Consider this dividend gem now while its…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for Dividends

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Even growth investors will want to have these high-yielding energy stocks on their watch lists.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 22

| Jitendra Parashar

With its over 4% week-to-date losses, the TSX Composite seems on track to deliver its worst weekly performance in about…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Suncor (TSX:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two top energy stocks investors can buy today and hold for a…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Put You in the Green

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of renewable energy stocks to add to your portfolio. Here's a duo that will point your portfolio…

Read more »