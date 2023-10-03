Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks With Recession Resiliency

2 Dividend Stocks With Recession Resiliency

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock and another top dividend grower that’s worth hanging onto amid turbulence.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Woman in skates works on laptop

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

Dividend stocks are great to hang onto through times like this when markets are in a spot to go nowhere over a prolonged period. The first half of 2023 has been about relief, and with markets sagging going into the end of the third quarter, questions linger as to what the market’s fate will be as we head into a potentially chilly winter.

Regardless, investors should insist on getting paid cash dividends for braving the market roller-coaster. Should stocks continue to hover well below the highs, dividends may very well be all you’ll have to show for your patience. In an era when you can get a decent return (let’s say 5%) for taking on zero risk, you’ll need to ensure you’re appropriately compensated for taking on any risk.

With a turbulent September now in the rearview, I think Canadian investors now have a chance to get some pretty great companies at rock-bottom multiples. Further, dividend yields are starting to swell again, making them irresistible to income investors who have a strong stomach for volatility.

In this piece, we’ll look at two dividend payers that also have strong, reliable, and relatively predictable growth trajectories. So, as Canada’s economic growth dwindles, the following Canadian stocks seem more than worth the price of admission.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a utility that doesn’t tend to make headlines for big needle-moving events. Though the dividend yield has swollen amid rising interest rates, not a heck of a lot has changed about the fundamentals or growth trajectory.

You’ll still get low-to-mid single-digit (dividend) growth and far less correlation to the rest of the market (beta currently sits at 0.2). Over the past year, though, FTS stock has been a rougher ride than the TSX. Shares are down more than 20% from their highs, just shy of $65 per share. With a 4.6% dividend yield, the stock is also more bountiful than it has been historically.

High rates aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but Fortis stock seems oversold and undervalued here at around 17.4 times trailing price-to-earnings. Macro headwinds could continue for many more quarters to come. But beyond that, one has to be encouraged by the type of stability you’ll get from the name. As Canada enters a recession, FTS stock doesn’t necessarily have to shed more ground from here. It’s already lost so much amid rate headwinds and a rotation back into the growth plays.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is another low-risk stock that can make you quite wealthy over the long term. Yes, it’s still technically risky compared to guaranteed investment certificates, but the risk is worth taking for a shot at enviable gains. Over the last five years, shares have gained more than 80%.

Even though the market has gone nowhere for around three years, WCN has continued to be a steady performer for investors. I think more of the same will be in the cards, even as economic growth goes flat, and then, negative. At the end of the day, Waste Connections offers a vital service that’s in demand, regardless of how fast the economy is growing.

The 0.75% dividend yield isn’t impressive, but the pace of growth is likely to be over the next decade. The 41.5 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple is definitely lofty. But you’d be hard-pressed to find such a defensive stock that can plow right through a recession year as effectively as Waste Connections.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Don’t Put All Your Eggs in the SPY Stock Basket

| Andrew Button

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) is a good index fund, but don't neglect Canadian funds like the iShares S&P/TSX…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Buy 564 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $2,000/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This Dividend Aristocrat can help you earn worry-free passive income each year.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Do NOT Make This Critical CPP Pension Mistake That Can Cost You Thousands

| Adam Othman

Ideally, you should have multiple income sources by the time you retire to remove the strain on government pensions. But…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should You Invest to Earn +$400/Month in Passive Income?

| Robin Brown

Wondering how much cash you would need to earn $400 of passive monthly income? Here are two ways you can…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Up 17 Percent in 2023, Is Open Text Stock a Buy Now?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Open Text stock is too cheap to ignore, despite a recent fine run. A recent acquisition and organic revenue growth…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With 3 Stocks That Pay You Monthly

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Blue-Chip Stocks for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These blue chips are some of the top-performing companies on the TSX this year! So let's look at why.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks vs. GICs: Making the Right Choice for Canadians

| Kay Ng

Whether to put your capital in GICs or dividend stocks depends on your risk tolerance, investment horizon, and income and…

Read more »