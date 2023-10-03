Home » Investing » Up 17 Percent in 2023, Is Open Text Stock a Buy Now?

Up 17 Percent in 2023, Is Open Text Stock a Buy Now?

Open Text stock is too cheap to ignore, despite a recent fine run. A recent acquisition and organic revenue growth could power OTEX stock to new highs in 2024.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian information management giant Open Text (TSX:OTEX) stock snapped from an 11-month losing streak in October 2022 to post a 63% gain by July this year. Shares have lost some momentum since then; however, Open Text stock retains a 17.4% gain for the first nine months of 2023. Long-term-oriented investors may wish to grab the undervalued stock, as it undergoes a consolidation before artificial intelligence (AI) gains and integration efforts fuel another rally.

Open Text closed a great fiscal year 2023

Open Text is a $12.6 billion Canadian technology stock that closed a great financial year in June. The company saw strong demand, won market share from competitors, reported strong revenue growth, generated significant free cash flow, and closed a key US$6.2 billion acquisition of Micro Focus in fiscal year 2023.

The January acquisition of Micro Focus was the largest single acquisition in Open Text’s history that boosted its AI prowess, effectively doubled its industry footprint, and expanded its total addressable market (TAM) to new areas, including enterprise security and application automation, while deepening its presence in Europe, making Open Text stock fundamentally more valuable.

Open Text’s integration of Micro Focus and organic growth powered the company to a new revenue record of US$4.48 billion, up 32.2% in constant currency. A decade-long migration to cloud revenue remains underway to grow the company’s recurring revenue, which reached 81% of total sales by June this year. The company’s future revenue is more visible today, and so are its earnings and cash flows.

What’s more, Open Text generated a strong free cash flow of US$655 million (15% of its revenue) during the past 12 months. The company retains a significant capacity to pay down the new debt accumulated in the recent acquisition, increasing its common stock investors’ residual interest in the business.

Should you buy Open Text stock now?

A recent consolidation on Open Text stock offers a profitable opportunity for investors with a long-term view to grab cheaper shares and earn positive returns from two key sources: capital gains and growing dividends.

Open Text is a cheap tech stock that could generate organic growth through deep investments and AI integration with its widely used platforms. The company invested more than US$680 million in Research and Development (R&D) in fiscal year 2023. Management targeted spending 12-14% of revenue in R&D in a 2022 annual report. The target has shifted to “14% to 16% of revenue” in the latest annual report for fiscal year 2023, which closed on June 30 this year. Organic growth could be significant going forward if customer demand remains as strong as management recently reported.

Bay Street analysts project a strong 32% growth in the company’s revenue and a 44% surge in normalized earnings in the fiscal year 2024. Micro Focus integration will be a key growth driver, and so could increased customer uptake of Open Text’s AI-powered technology platforms.

Despite a positive run in 2023, Open Text stock remains cheap today. The company’s enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization multiple of 7.95 remains far below its five-year average of 10.7. Stronger earnings, higher cash flow, and sustained revenue growth may lift valuation multiples back towards historical averages during the next 12 months, unlocking capital gains for investors.

Most noteworthy, Open Text pays a quarterly dividend that currently yields 2.8% annually — another layer of return for stock investors. Bay Street analysts project a 3% dividend raise for 2024 and a 10% raise in 2025. Basically, if analyst estimates come true, the Open Text dividend yield could quickly and easily surpass 3% and be increasingly more meaningful to investors who buy OTEX stock now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With 3 Stocks That Pay You Monthly

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Blue-Chip Stocks for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These blue chips are some of the top-performing companies on the TSX this year! So let's look at why.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks vs. GICs: Making the Right Choice for Canadians

| Kay Ng

Whether to put your capital in GICs or dividend stocks depends on your risk tolerance, investment horizon, and income and…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Real Estate Stock Pays a 15.78% Dividend!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A real estate stock’s dividend yield is nearly 16%, but investors should take note of the risks and unspecified payout…

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Buy Alert: Why I’m Stacking Brookfield Stock Now

| Andrew Button

Despite the falling stock price, I have been buying Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Easy Way to Make $2,500 in Dividends Every Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can easily make $2,500 in passive income yearly at less capital outlay from a high-yield dividend stock.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $500 Every Month?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Emera can help you earn a passive stream of dividend income.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in October 2023

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor Energy is an oil stock to invest in today, as its strong balance sheet and cash flows enable it…

Read more »