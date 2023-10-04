Home » Investing » Investing in the Era of Rising Rates: 5 Tips for Every Canadian

Investing in the Era of Rising Rates: 5 Tips for Every Canadian

Stay the course in a rising interest rate environment. Maintain a comfortable cash position and diversify your portfolio.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians got used to a long period of low interest rates until 2022, when they started rising. The Bank of Canada raised the policy interest rate to curb high inflation. The policy interest rate had been low since roughly 2009 up to the hikes that began in 2022. In the more than decade-long period of low interest rates, the policy interest rate was mostly around 0-1%. This environment boosted the valuations of stocks.

In an era of higher interest rates and potentially more hikes coming, stock valuations have come down. And here are some tips for Canadians.

Put short-term capital you don’t want to risk in GICs

You can get higher interest rates from traditional Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs), which are perfect for getting fixed income from interests with no risk on your principal. Currently, the best one-year GIC interest rate is about 5.75%.

Keep some cash on hand

Other than an emergency fund, you should keep some cash handy. Cash has become increasingly more valuable in an era of rising rates. Canadians can now get greater interest income from high-interest savings accounts.

By having some cash on hand, Canadians are able to invest in discounts. For example, you could buy bonds and dividend stocks on market corrections for higher yields with cash.

Invest in short-term and floating-rate bonds

Bond prices are inversely related to the change in interest rates. That is, when interest rates rise, bond prices fall. Bonds with long maturities are more sensitive to interest rate changes than ones with shorter maturities. Consequently, Investopedia noted that “short-term and floating-rate bonds are suitable investments during rising rates, as they reduce portfolio volatility.” Floating-rate bonds are less volatile because investors can earn higher interest rates from them in a rising-rate environment.

Investopedia also highlighted that “investing in rising interest rates can be done by investing in banks and brokerage firms, tech and healthcare stocks, and companies with large cash balances.” Here’s a stock investing example.

Buy Canadian bank stocks

Banks are generally able to benefit from a higher net interest margin when rates are rising. Unfortunately, because of the scarcity of capital, banks have been more prudent with their loan portfolios.

That said, the big Canadian bank stocks are excellent long-term investments. They are well regulated and well capitalized. In the current environment that has a higher risk of a recession, the Big Six Canadian banks are required to maintain a common equity tier-one (CET1) capital ratio of 11.5%. Reuters explains that “the ratio compares a bank’s capital against its risk-weighted assets to measure its resilience in a downturn.”

In the last reported quarter, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) had its CET1 ratio comfortably sitting at 15.2%. The elevated capital ratio has partly to do with the termination of the US$13.4 billion acquisition of U.S. regional bank First Horizon in May.

Importantly, TD Bank has a pattern of delivering returns on equity (ROE) in the teens range. Even during the pandemic year of 2020, it managed to achieve an ROE of 13.54%, according to Morningstar. The stock has made its investors wealthy over time. Despite the year-to-date decline of about 9%, TD stock has still delivered solid total returns of close to 9.9% per year over the last decade. These returns were supported by adjusted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 8.5% per year over the period.

On any stock weakness, long-term investors should pick up Canadian bank shares to lock in good dividend yields and target satisfying long-term returns. At $79.65 per share at writing, TD stock offers a nice dividend yield of 4.82%.

Review your goals and investing philosophy

Review why you’re investing. What are your medium- and long-term financial goals? Perhaps it’s to buy a car or a home or to save and invest for retirement. Here’s the Foolish investing philosophy, which can help you ride through the market volatility in a rising rate environment. Focus on the long term: invest consistently and diversify your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About a Market Selloff? 2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Today, No Matter What Happens

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest stocks you can buy on the TSX today and hold them for the long…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

3 Stocks to Buy Every Time They Go on Sale (Like Right Now!)

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock and another two value stocks that Canadians would be wise to buy on further weakness.

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Tech Stocks

Down 40% This Year, Is Nuvei Stock a Buy Today?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its growth potential and attractive valuation, long-term investors can start accumulating Nuvei to earn superior returns.

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Investing

Down 24% Year to Date, Is Cargojet Stock a Buy Today?

| Sneha Nahata

Cargojet stock is trading at a discounted valuation, while the company is poised to gain from long-term customer contracts and…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want Extra Monthly Cash? 1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing in this Canadian monthly dividend stock can potentially help you earn extra cash for decades.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Why Alimentation Couche-Tard Is a Better Buy Than Enbridge

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) stock is well positioned for the year ahead.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Utility Stocks With Attractive Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

Accumulate undervalued utility stock shares now for attractive dividend yields of over 6% using long-term capital!

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Energy Stock or Cenovus Energy Stock?

| Robin Brown

Suncor and Cenovus are two of Canada's largest energy stocks. They have considerable torque from rising oil prices. Which is…

Read more »