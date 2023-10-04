Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why Alimentation Couche-Tard Is a Better Buy Than Enbridge

Why Alimentation Couche-Tard Is a Better Buy Than Enbridge

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) stock is well positioned for the year ahead.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are two of Canada’s most popular stocks. The former is a retailer/gas station operator best known in Canada for its Circle K chain. The latter is a pipeline stock that also supplies natural gas service to Ontario. The two companies might not appear to be similar at first glance, but there is a similarity.

Both are indirectly involved in the oil business. Neither company directly extracts or refines oil, but both are involved in its distribution. Enbridge is involved in oil transportation via its pipelines, while Alimentation is involved as a seller of refined products like diesel and gasoline.

When comparing stocks like Alimentation and Enbridge, it’s tempting to “play nice” and treat them like they’re both equally as good. Certainly, that’s the polite way to do it. In my opinion, it isn’t accurate in this case. For a number of reasons, I find Alimentation Couche-Tard to be a lot stronger than Enbridge. I will outline these reasons briefly in the ensuing paragraphs.

A stronger balance sheet

One advantage that ATD has over ENB is a stronger balance sheet. As of its most recent earnings release, ATD had

  • $8.8 billion in current assets;
  • $7.4 billion in current liabilities;
  • $7.9 billion in debt; and
  • $17.5 billion in equity.

So, ATD has a 1.2 current ratio and a 0.45 debt-to-equity ratio. With the current ratio, higher is better. With the debt-to-equity ratio, below one is ideal. So, Alimentation earns high marks on liquidity and solvency.

Now, let’s look at the same numbers for Enbridge:

  • $8.9 billion in current assets
  • $14 billion in current liabilities
  • $72 billion in debt
  • $53 billion in common equity

So, we’ve got a 0.63 current ratio and a 1.35 debt-to-equity ratio — both much worse than Alimentation’s figures.

More geographically diversified operations

Another advantage that ATD has over ENB is more geographically diversified operations. Enbridge pretty much ships Canadian crude to the U.S. and supplies natural gas to Ontario. Alimentation, however, operates gas stations in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. So, it has more exposure to more different markets and is less exposed to economic woes that may befall one area compared to Enbridge.

Better financial discipline

Last but not least, Alimentation’s management has shown better financial discipline over the years than Enbridge’s management has. Recall the section on balance sheets, where I showed that Alimentation has better liquidity and solvency ratios than Enbridge. That’s not an accident but rather the result of the different strategies these two companies have pursued over the years.

Whereas Enbridge has favoured paying out huge percentages of its earnings as dividends — typically more than 100% — Alimentation has re-invested its profits into growing its business. As a result, Alimentation has achieved both more growth than Enbridge and a healthier financial position. In order to pay enormous dividends like Enbridge, you need to borrow to finance growth, and in this environment of rising rates, that fact is becoming widely known.

Foolish takeaway

Alimentation Couche-Tard and Enbridge are both important companies. But between the two of them, one is clearly the better stock. With its superior growth, geographic diversification and financial health, ATD has ENB beaten.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Want Extra Monthly Cash? 1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Investing in this Canadian monthly dividend stock can potentially help you earn extra cash for decades.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Utility Stocks With Attractive Dividend Yields

| Kay Ng

Accumulate undervalued utility stock shares now for attractive dividend yields of over 6% using long-term capital!

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Why Utility Stocks Could Be a Contrarian Safeguard Amid Growing Rates

| Andrew Walker

Utility stocks look oversold right now.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Stocks to Buy Before They Bounce Back

| Aditya Raghunath

Here'e why oversold TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable should be part of your shopping list in Q4 of 2023.

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks With Recession Resiliency

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock and another top dividend grower that's worth hanging onto amid turbulence.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Don’t Put All Your Eggs in the SPY Stock Basket

| Andrew Button

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) is a good index fund, but don't neglect Canadian funds like the iShares S&P/TSX…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Buy 564 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $2,000/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This Dividend Aristocrat can help you earn worry-free passive income each year.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Do NOT Make This Critical CPP Pension Mistake That Can Cost You Thousands

| Adam Othman

Ideally, you should have multiple income sources by the time you retire to remove the strain on government pensions. But…

Read more »