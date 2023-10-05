Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » The Top Stocks to Buy With $6,500 Right Now

The Top Stocks to Buy With $6,500 Right Now

Here are three stocks to buy with $6,500 today.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution limit was increased to $6,500 in 2023. That is an 8% jump from 2022.

That means TFSA investors can invest an additional $6,500 into Canadian stocks completely tax-free. Investors still have several months left in the year to invest this money. If you are looking for some stocks with income and decent value, here are three to buy with $6,500 today.

Cenovus Energy stock: A free cash flow waterfall

While oil recently took a step back in the past few days, it has been heading on a nice upward trajectory this year. That bodes very favourably for TSX energy stocks.

One stock that I like in particular is Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE). It is one of Canada’s largest integrated energy producers. It has oil sands, conventional, offshore oil, and refinery operations across North America.

Its refining operations are really starting to ramp up with strong utilization. Likewise, with very long-term production assets, it continues to steadily increase oil production.

With the WCS (Western Canadian Select) differential expected to narrow (especially after the Trans Mountain Pipeline comes into service next year), Cenovus should only see free cash flow continue to rise.

In the meantime, the company has been generous to shareholders with rich share buybacks, steady debt reduction, and solid dividend increases. At only seven times free cash flow and a 2% yield, this stock continues to look attractive.

Canadian National Railroad stock: Beat up but not forever

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is starting to look intriguing as a value and income play. Today, its stock is trading with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19, which is below its five-year average and the lowest it has been in three years.

Certainly, the railroads have faced challenges from weather to strikes to a slowing economy. Yet, over long periods of time, Canadian railroads tend to perform very well.

Why? There are only two major railroads in Canada, and they dominate their individual routes and markets. Likewise, railroads tend to have very good pricing power that enables them to raise rates over their costs and the rate of inflation.

While CN may struggle from some tough comps and a weakening economy, it will be quick to rise when things turn around. CN has an incredible network that is impossible to replicate.

If you don’t mind being a contrarian, now may be a perfect time to buy. It helps that it yields 2.15% today and has an excellent history of strong annual dividend growth.

Brookfield Asset Management: Buy the dip

Speaking of dividends, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) looks intriguing after the recent selloff. Over the past few days, the stock has lost about 10% of its value. This stock is yielding 3.8% right now.

BAM is one of the premier alternative asset managers in the world. The company provides funds and investment strategies in everything from real estate to infrastructure to private equity to private credit. Most of its funds are long term, so its earnings and earnings growth is predictable. It expects great opportunities from its credit and private equity franchises as the economy/market becomes more depressed.

BAM has no debt and a straightforward balance sheet. It plans to distribute 90% of distributable earnings back to shareholders. Right now, it predicts growing distributable earnings by 15-20% annually for the next several years. That means dividends could follow by the same measure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Asset Management and Cenovus Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Fight Back Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation and interest rates haven't returned to anywhere near normal, so use these stocks to fight back!

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

1 Undervalued TSX Stock That Could Soar Over 80%, According to Bay Street

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some main factors that can trigger a massive rally in this undervalued TSX stock.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two passive-income stocks may not offer the highest dividend yield but certainly offer strong long-term returns for your TFSA!

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About a Market Selloff? 2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy Today, No Matter What Happens

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest stocks you can buy on the TSX today and hold them for the long…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Why Now Is the Time to Buy Air Canada Stock in Bulk

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons that make AC stock really attractive to buy in bulk in October 2023.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stocks for Beginners

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 2 Stocks for October 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of my top Canadian stock picks for October 2023 that can help you receive strong returns on…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

This Undervalued Stock Is a Top Choice in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This undervalued stock checks all the boxes, providing investors with a superb opportunity for long-term growth.

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in investing $500 right now? Here are five stocks to choose from!

Read more »