Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks Whose Dividends Keep Growing

3 TSX Stocks Whose Dividends Keep Growing

Given their solid underlying businesses, growth prospects, and impressive track record of dividend growth, I am bullish on these three dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

Equity markets have turned volatile over the last few weeks. With inflation remaining higher, investors fear that interest rates could remain elevated for a longer period than earlier expected, thus leading to a correction. The Canadian benchmark index, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, has fallen 6.8% from last month’s highs.

Amid the volatility, investors can go long on quality dividend stocks to strengthen their portfolios and earn a stable passive income. Meanwhile, the following three stocks have raised their dividends consistently, depicting their strong underlying businesses and predictable cash flows. So, these three stocks could be excellent buys right now.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top dividend stocks to have in your portfolio. It has paid dividends every year since going public in 1953 and also raised its dividends yearly for the previous 28 years at an annualized rate of around 10%. The midstream energy company generates about 98% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) from regulated assets or long-term contracts. So, it earns stable and predictable cash flows, allowing it to raise its dividends consistently.

Meanwhile, the midstream energy company is expanding its asset base, with $19 billion in secured growth projects. It expects to put around $3 billion of projects into service this year. Also, the company recently signed an agreement to acquire three natural gas utility companies in the United States, which could increase its adjusted EBITDA from gas utilities to 22%. These acquisitions could lower its business risks while delivering long-term value for its shareholders. So, the company is well-positioned to continue with its dividend growth. Also, its forward dividend yield currently stands at a juicy 8.16%, making it an attractive buy.

Canadian Natural Resources

Second on my list would be Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which has raised its quarterly dividends at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21% for the previous 23 years. Its forward yield also stands at a healthy 4.34%. Oil prices have increased over the last few weeks amid supply concerns due to the extension of voluntary production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, and hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico hampering oil production. Besides, rising Chinese demand has also contributed to strengthening oil prices.

Going forward, analysts are bullish on oil and projecting oil prices to remain elevated in the near-to-medium term. Higher oil prices could be beneficial to oil-producing companies, including CNQ. Further, the company expects to increase its production this year, with the midpoint of its guidance representing a 5.5% increase from the previous year. Along with higher oil prices and increased production, lower debt levels and share repurchases could boost its financials in the coming years, thus supporting its dividend growth.

goeasy

My last pick would be goeasy (TSX:GSY), which offers leasing and lending services to subprime lenders. The subprime lender has delivered solid performance over the previous 10 years, with its revenue and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) increasing at a CAGR of 17.7% and 29.5%, respectively. Supported by its solid financials, GSY has increased its dividends at an annualized rate of over 30% for the previous nine years. With a quarterly dividend of $0.96/share, its forward yield stands at 3.57%.

Despite the strong growth, the company has acquired a small percentage of the $200 billion subprime credit market, thus offering excellent long-term growth potential. Meanwhile, the subprime lender is working on improving its products, pricing, and cost structure to lower the impact of reducing the maximum allowable interest rate to an annual percentage rate (APR) of 35% from 47%. These initiatives could boost goeasy’s financials, thus allowing it to continue its dividend growth. So, I believe the company would be an ideal buy in this volatile environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Create Income for Retirement Even With No Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

No income? No problem! Consider some easy passive-income streams and invest for years of retirement income.

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

How to Shield Your Portfolio From the Impact of Soaring Interest Rates

| Andrew Walker

Investors can take advantage of the impact of high interest rates to position their portfolios for attractive returns.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 7.6% Dividend Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a top TSX dividend stock to buy right now if you expect oil prices to remain elevated…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

How to Save for a Downpayment in Just 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you really cut back and make automatic investments, you can certainly create enough cash to have a down payment…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks for October 2023

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Thanks to a solid banking sector with an adequate digital banking user base, relatively few fintechs have gained ground in…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $3,394 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great tool for securing passive income for life! But even in just one year you can…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some dividend stocks to buy in 2023? Here's a superb 8% yield that you can pick up at…

Read more »