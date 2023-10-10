Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Down 13.5% in 5 Months, Is Fortis Stock a Buy Today?

Down 13.5% in 5 Months, Is Fortis Stock a Buy Today?

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock is down 13.5%, yet the underlying company is performing quite well.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock has taken a beating over the last five months. In that period, it has tumbled 13.5%, falling from $61.55 to $53.45. It has been a rare letdown from a stock that investors have come to depend on as a reliable “bond alternative.”

Fortis’ reputation for reliability and safety has mostly held up over the years. The stock has a 0.23 beta coefficient, meaning that it is less volatile than the markets as a whole. However, it does sometimes get a bit volatile, and that’s what happened this summer.

Interest rates taking a bite out of earnings

A big part of why Fortis stock took a beating over the last five months is because rising interest rates took a bite out of earnings. More accurately, rising interest rates took a bite out of earnings at utility companies especially. Fortis actually achieved positive earnings growth in its most recent quarter, but it fell in solidarity with its ailing cousins like NextEra Energy, whose interest expenses doubled in the second quarter.

High interest rates are bad for utilities because such companies typically have lots of debt. Providing heat, light, and electricity is an expensive business. It involves maintaining large infrastructure like power plants, electric lines, and service trucks. The employees who work in the business are typically highly skilled and well paid. You can’t simply “bootstrap” such an enterprise; the enormous capital expenditures it entails require borrowing heavily. The positive that results from this is very stable and predictable revenue. Because utilities are so physically entrenched in their service areas, they typically face little competition and have customers who stay with them for life. Ask yourself, has it ever occurred to you to simply stop paying your utilities? You can technically cancel them but almost nobody does except when selling their home. Most people would rather sell their cars than go cold in the winter. People may cut down on utility use when times are tough, but they don’t cancel the service entirely. So, utilities tend to have very stable revenue.

Of course, Fortis has done better than other utilities over the years. Many utilities get stuck in their ways and don’t really grow. Fortis has invested in growth over the years, buying up utilities across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. The end result has been a long period of outperforming the TSX utilities sub-index, and indeed the TSX as a whole.

Dividend King status achieved!

One thing worth noting about Fortis is that it recently achieved the status of a Dividend King – a stock with 50 years of dividend increases under its belt. Fortis has one of the best dividend growth track records among Canadian companies, and it may be able to keep up its dividend growth in the future. As we saw in Fortis’ second-quarter earnings release, the company is still growing, and its payout ratio has been fairly stable over time. Currently, the company is guiding for 4% to 6% annual dividend increases all the way to 2028. If management executes on that, then shareholders will have plenty of reason to celebrate.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Enbridge: 2 Stealthy, Wealth-Building Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield dividend stocks fly under the radar but are wealth builders like energy giant Enbridge.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Why a Bearish Market Could Be the Best Time to Start Investing

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing during bear markets can help long-term shareholders build massive wealth and accelerate their financial goals.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

The 3.14% Dividend Stock That’s Making Waves in the TSX

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A prominent growth stock paying a decent dividend yield continues to make waves in 2023 amid strong market headwinds.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

GICS or High-Yield Stocks: What’s a Better Buy for a TFSA?

| Andrew Walker

Investors have some attractive, high-yield options today for their TFSA portfolios.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Get Richer Without Lifting a Finger

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to get richer with stock market investing? Now is a ripe time as the market is at…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in October 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian investors can create a diversified portfolio of investments across asset classes.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

While interest rates are peaking and dividend stocks remain ultra-cheap, here are two of the smartest stocks you can buy…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Tony Dong

Here's how a covered call ETF can help you meet your passive-income goals.

Read more »