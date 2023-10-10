Home » Investing » Where to Invest $5,000 in October 2023

Where to Invest $5,000 in October 2023

Here’s how Canadian investors can create a diversified portfolio of investments across asset classes.

Published
The key to building long-term wealth is to remain consistent in your process by focusing on diversification. It’s advisable to lower your risk by gaining exposure to multiple asset classes, such as equities, bonds, and even cryptocurrencies. So, let’s see where you can invest $5,000 in October 2023.

Guaranteed Income Certificates

GICs, or Guaranteed Income Certificates, help you earn interest on a lump sum amount for a specific period of time. It is a fixed-income instrument and has gained popularity in the last year due to interest rate hikes.

You will need to lock in your money for a specific period, which may range from a few months to several years. Due to its stable returns, GICs are ideal for those nearing retirement.

Invest in equities for outsized gains

While GICs are ideal for low-risk investors, equities as an asset class have consistently delivered inflation-beating returns over time. Canadians investing in equities will have to further diversify their portfolio by holding a combination of the following:

Growth stocks

Companies such as Shopify and Nuvei are trading significantly below all-time highs, allowing you to gain exposure to quality stocks at a lower multiple. Investors were worried about the steep valuations surrounding growth stocks, resulting in a brutal selloff that began in 2022.

Both Shopify and Nuvei are part of rapidly expanding addressable markets, allowing them to increase revenue and earnings at a consistent pace in the upcoming decade.

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks can help you create a recurring stream of passive income at a low cost. Moreover, the best dividend stocks on the TSX, such as Enbridge and goeasy, have consistently increased their dividend payouts, enhancing the effective yield in the past two decades.

In addition to a company’s dividend yield, you need to look at its cash flows, payout ratio, balance sheet debt, and growth potential before making an investment decision.

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs

The best way to gain exposure to stocks is by investing in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. Typically, ETFs hold a basket of stocks across sectors, which reduces overall risk, allowing you to buy the world’s largest companies at a lower cost. Around 90% of investors fail to beat the broader markets, making ETFs a top investment option.

Invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has already generated massive wealth for long-term investors. The widespread adoption of these digital assets should drive prices higher in the next 10 years. However, the lack of regulation and volatility associated with Bitcoin make it a high-risk investment.

Historically, the Bitcoin halving event has acted as a positive catalyst for prices in the past. The next halving event will take place in mid-2024 and may drive BTC prices higher.

The Foolish takeaway

As mentioned above, you need to diversify your investments across asset classes. Moreover, young investors can have a higher exposure to equities and cryptocurrencies to benefit from outsized gains and the power of compounding.

For instance, a 30-year-old can hold 25% in bonds, 65% in equities, and the rest in cryptocurrencies or other alternative assets such as gold. Before investing, it’s prudent to define your financial goals and investing time horizon, which will help you in the asset-allocation process.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Bitcoin and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

