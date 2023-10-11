3 Reasons I’m Buying Scotiabank Stock Today

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) stock offers a superbly high dividend yield at 7.14%, but there’s even more reason to consider the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), or Scotiabank stock, has been a reliable player in the Canadian banking sector for many years. With Scotiabank stock trading around $60 per share, here are three compelling reasons why investors should consider adding Scotiabank stock to their portfolios today.

Resilience in the face of volatility

Scotiabank stock has shown remarkable resilience, even in the face of significant global events. One such event was the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent shockwaves through the global economy. During the early months of the pandemic, BNS stock, like many others, experienced a sharp decline, falling by over 30%. Investors were understandably concerned about rising loan losses and economic uncertainty.

However, Scotiabank weathered the storm. As the pandemic subsided, the stock not only recovered but also surpassed its pre-pandemic levels. This remarkable rebound demonstrates the bank’s strength and ability to adapt to challenging circumstances, making it an attractive option for investors seeking stability in their portfolios.

Benefiting from rising interest rates

The Bank of Canada has been raising interest rates as a measure to combat inflation. This monetary policy shift has had a mixed impact on Scotiabank stock. On the one hand, higher interest rates can be beneficial for the bank’s net interest margin (NIM), as it allows them to earn more on loans compared to what they pay on deposits. This boost in NIM can potentially translate into higher profits for the bank, which could ultimately benefit shareholders.

However, it’s crucial to note that higher interest rates can also have negative consequences, such as slower economic growth and increased loan losses. These factors can exert downward pressure on Scotiabank stock. As a result, investors should closely monitor the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decisions and their potential impact on the broader economy.

Undervalued in today’s market

Despite the macroeconomic challenges posed by the global economy and the Canadian banking sector, Scotiabank stock appears to be undervalued at its current price. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 as of writing, which is below its historical average. This suggests that there may be significant upside potential for investors who buy Scotiabank stock at its current valuation.

Furthermore, Scotiabank has taken strategic steps to enhance its profitability, such as selling its retail banking operations in Panama and Colombia in 2020. This move was seen positively by investors as it allowed the bank to focus on more profitable markets, reinforcing its commitment to optimizing its operations for the benefit of shareholders.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that economic uncertainty persists due to factors like the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, rising inflation rates, and supply chain disruptions. These factors can influence the broader market sentiment and potentially impact Scotiabank stock in the short term. Investors should maintain a diversified portfolio and consider their risk tolerance when investing in individual stocks like Scotiabank.

Bottom line

Scotiabank stock offers investors an opportunity to benefit from a resilient banking institution that has weathered significant challenges. Add in a dividend yield of 7.14%, and it’s an incredibly strong investment option today.

With the potential for increased profitability due to rising interest rates and an attractive valuation, Scotiabank stock could be a compelling addition to investors’ portfolios. However, it’s essential for investors to stay informed about both macroeconomic developments and Scotiabank’s strategic decisions to make well-informed investment decisions in the ever-evolving financial landscape.