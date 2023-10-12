Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

Top TSX dividend stocks are starting to look oversold.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors who missed the rally off the 2020 market crash have another chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio. Buying dips is a contrarian move, but the strategy can boost yields and long-term total returns.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is Canada’s largest communications firm, with a current market capitalization of close to $48 billion. Being big has advantages in a sector that requires significant capital investments every year to expand and upgrade wireline and wireless networks. BCE spent roughly $5 billion in 2022 on initiatives that included the 5G mobile network and running fibre-optic lines to the buildings of its customers. These capital programs should drive revenue growth and will help protect BCE’s competitive position.

BCE stock trades for close to $52 per share at the time of writing compared to $65 in May and more than $73 at the high point in 2022.

The drop is largely due to rising interest rates that are driving up borrowing expenses. BCE uses debt as part of its funding strategy for the capital projects. As rates increase, the added debt costs eat into profits.

Financial guidance for 2023 calls for a 3-7% dip in adjusted earnings per share compared to last year, but BCE still expects revenue to increase by 1-5% and free cash flow growth is targeted at 2-10%.

BCE increased the dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years. Investors who buy BCE stock at the current level can get a 7.4% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades near $47.50 at the time of writing compared to more than $70 last year. Soaring interest rates are to blame for most of the decline. As with BCE, TC Energy grows by undertaking large capital projects. In the case of a pipeline, the asset can take years to complete before it goes into service and starts generating revenue. TC Energy’s Coastal GasLink project is a good example. The pipeline is almost finished, but pandemic delays, bad weather, soaring material costs and issues with contractors have all combined to double the project’s budget, which is now expected to be at least $14.5 billion.

Despite these challenges, TC Energy’s overall $34 billion capital program is projected to generate adequate revenue and cash flow growth in the coming years to support annual dividend increases of at least 3%. Investors who buy TRP stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 7.8%. TC Energy has increased the distribution annually for more than two decades.

The bottom line on cheap dividend stocks to buy on a dip

Ongoing volatility should be expected until rate hikes end. However, BCE and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed TFSA or RRSP, these stocks already look cheap and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.  

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy During a Market Downturn

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock is among the best dividend stocks to own today as we try to best navigate this market downturn.

Read more »

alcohol
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 for Retirement

| Robin Brown

Want to turn $10,000 into $100,000 relatively quickly? Use the TFSA, smart savings, and good stock picking to retire early.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in October 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Add these two high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks to your stock portfolio to earn monthly passive income.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

How Sustainable is Canadian National Railway’s Dividend Amidst Rising Operating Costs?

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is experiencing a rise in fuel and labour costs. Will it have to cut its…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The REIT Stuff: Why RioCan Might Be Your Next Dividend Darling

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for the next dividend darling? REITs are great options to consider, and this one offers a very juicy yield.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Amazing Stocks That Earn $2,050/Year Combined

| Adam Othman

Starting a passive-income stream from your TFSA with well-established Aristocrats likely to raise their payouts each year can be a…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,500 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can consider buying high dividend stocks such as Enbridge and create a passive-income stream at a low cost.

Read more »