Member Login
Home » Investing » Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Today?

Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Today?

Enbridge now offers a 7.3% dividend yield.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell

Image source: Getty Images.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is up about 10% in the past month. Investors who missed the recent bounce are wondering if ENB stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio targeting high-yield dividends for passive income or total returns.

Enbridge share price

Enbridge trades near $50 per share at the time of writing compared to $45.50 in the middle of April. The stock was as low as $43 at one point last fall.

The bounce off the 12-month nadir could continue through the end of 2024 if interest rates start to fall and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see ENB stock take a run at the 2022 high around $59 in the next couple of years.

Growth

Enbridge has done a good job of pivoting from the construction of massive oil pipelines to other segments with good growth potential. The company bought an oil export terminal in Texas to capitalize on international demand for North American oil. In addition, Enbridge took a 30% stake in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. It is expected to be finished by 2027.

Enbridge has also beefed up its renewable energy group. The company is a partner in offshore wind projects in Europe and increased its American presence in 2022 through the acquisition of a wind and solar project developer in the United States.

Finally, Enbridge is in the process of wrapping up its US$14 billion acquisition of three U.S. natural gas utilities. The purchases will make Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. These assets, when combined with the extensive natural gas transmission network that moves 20% of the natural gas in the United States, will position Enbridge to capitalize on the anticipated growth in demand for natural gas as a fuel source to produce electricity for artificial intelligence data centres.

Down the road, Enbridge is also set up to benefit from the transition to hydrogen fuel that will be delivered through natural gas infrastructure.

Dividends

Enbridge is working on a $25 billion capital program along with the acquisitions to drive revenue and cash flow higher in the coming years. Management expects distributable cash flow to expand by 3% annually through 2026 and by 5% afterwards. This should support ongoing dividend increases of at least 3% per year. Enbridge raised the payout by 3.1% in 2024. The board has given investors a raise in each of the past 29 years.

At the current share price, investors can get a 7.3% dividend yield.

Is Enbridge a buy?

Ongoing volatility should be expected until the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada start reducing interest rates. Once that happens, the stock could catch a strong tailwind.

Enbridge pays an attractive dividend that should continue to grow and investors get paid well right now to ride out some turbulence. If you have cash to put to work, ENB stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.  

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can earn worry-free income through these top Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

green energy
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Utility Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and healthy growth prospects, these three utility stocks are excellent buys right now.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Dominant Company That Just Raised Its Dividend for the 62nd Straight Year: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

I love Coca-Cola as an investment, but is it a screaming buy right now?

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’m Buying in May 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable and NextEra remain enticing investments in May 2024.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

CPP and OAS Not Enough? How to Earn $4,750 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Canadians can use this investing strategy to boost retirement income.

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

You May Regret Buying This High-Yield Stock: 2 Better Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one dividend stock may have a 8.6% dividend yield, but it's rising higher as shares drop. These two are…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Outpace Inflation

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks both have reliable operations and pay consistently growing dividends, making them two of the best to buy to…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Great TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have made some long-term investors quite rich.

Read more »