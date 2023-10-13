Home » Investing » Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

Canada does not yet have any AI-powered funds, but there are still ways to use AI to help drive your portfolio forward.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has undergone a significant transformation in recent years thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). This technology has brought about positive changes in the way stocks are chosen, risks are mitigated, and efficiency is enhanced in the investment landscape.

But how has AI changed the game for the stock market in general? And what do these AI-powered models think Canadians should invest in? Today, we’ll take a look.

Artificial Intelligence in the Canadian stock market

AI has ushered in a new era of stock trading in Canada, offering several key advantages. AI-powered algorithms can quickly and accurately process vast amounts of data, spotting patterns and trends that may elude human analysts. This capability leads to more informed and profitable stock selections.

AI can be employed to identify potential risks, such as unusual trading patterns indicative of fraud or market manipulation. It can also backtest trading strategies, helping investors pinpoint potential weaknesses. Furthermore, automation of tasks like data collection, analysis, and order execution frees up time for traders and investors to focus on strategic decisions.

How AI is applied in the Canadian Market

There are many ways that AI is now applied to the Canadian market. Robo-advisors, automated investment platforms powered by AI, are gaining traction in Canada. They provide an affordable and convenient method for individuals to invest in stocks. Several hedge funds have integrated AI into their investment strategies, yielding impressive returns. This demonstrates the value of AI for active investors.

Numerous trading platforms now offer AI-powered tools and features to assist traders in making informed decisions. These tools, such as AI-powered stock screening, are invaluable for identifying investment opportunities. The adoption of AI in the Canadian stock market is expected to continue growing as technology advances. AI’s ability to pick stocks, reduce risks, and boost efficiency will potentially reshape how the Canadian stock market operates.

Royal Bank stock: A top AI recommendation

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) is a noteworthy example of a stock recommended by AI-powered robo-advisors. The stock offers a solid 4.7% dividend yield, making it an attractive choice for income-oriented investors. Trading at 11.2 times earnings, Royal Bank stock appears to be reasonably priced in the market.

In the third quarter of 2023, Royal Bank stock reported a net income of $3.9 billion, reflecting an 8% increase from the previous year. Adjusted net income and earnings per share (EPS) also showed substantial growth, suggesting robust financial performance.

Royal Bank stock’s diversified business model is also solid. It covers personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and investor and treasury services. This minimizes risk exposure and ensures multiple revenue streams.

As a market leader in the Canadian banking industry, Royal Bank stock also has a strong brand and loyal customer base. With a strong capital position, Royal Bank is well-prepared to invest in growth and withstand economic challenges. Finally, RY stock has a commendable track record of increasing dividends for 10 consecutive years, offering income stability to shareholders.

Bottom line

In conclusion, AI is reshaping the Canadian stock market by enhancing stock selection, mitigating risks, and improving efficiency. While AI-powered exchange-traded funds(ETF) have yet to arrive in Canada, the potential for their introduction is on the horizon. As technology continues to evolve, AI is likely to play an even more significant role in shaping the future of investing in Canada. For those seeking a stable and dividend-paying stock, Royal Bank of Canada stands out as a robust long-term investment choice.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Chasing Yield: The Balance Between Dividend Rate and Stock Stability in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has struck a strong balance as a dividend stock that can bolster returns, and now could be…

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Which Telecom Giant Offers the Safer Dividend: Telus or BCE Stock?

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T) are two of Canada's telco giants. Which has the safer dividend?

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

A Silver Lining on Rising Interest Rates: 2 Utility Stocks Are an Incredible Deal Today

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and another utility stock that's being severely undervalued after the latest market spill.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for Decades of Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Fortis should be on the radar of income-seeking investors. Let's see why.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: These 3 Buy-and-Forget Holdings Have Enormous Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these three TSX stocks if you want to shore up your RRSP for serious long-term growth.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

CN Rail: Is This Dividend-Paying Transport Titan on Track for More Growth?

| Kay Ng

CN Rail is a quality railway stock that long-term investors can buy on weakness. It could outperform the market over…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors can consider buying undervalued U.S. stocks such as Public Storage right now.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Buy 143 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $1,014 a Year in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is great for passive income in two ways, and with a recent 20% share jump, now is…

Read more »