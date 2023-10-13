Home » Investing » Where Will Bombardier Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Bombardier Stock Be in 5 Years?

These important fundamental factors can determine Bombardier’s stock price movement in the next five years.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aircraft wing plane

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) have been trading on a dismal note in 2023 after staging a spectacular rally in the previous two years. In 2021 and 2022 combined, BBD stock popped by 336%, popularizing it among growth investors. Despite rallying by 41.2% in the first quarter of 2023, the stock currently trades with 6.8% year-to-date losses at $48.71 per share and has a market cap of $4.9 billion.

In this article, I’ll discuss some key fundamental factors that can play an important role in deciding Bombardier’s stock price movement in the next five years. But first, let’s take a closer look at what has taken a toll on its investors’ sentiments in 2023.

Why Bombardier stock is falling in 2023

After easing monetary policy to spur economic growth in the post-pandemic era, the United States and Canadian central banks started tightening the policy in 2022 to control inflationary pressures. Most investors initially saw these restrictive policy measures as positive developments, seemingly necessary to tame the rising inflation.

This optimism, however, didn’t last for long as many investors realized that rapidly rising interest rates and persistent inflationary pressures for a longer period could lead the economy into a recession. As these recession fears grew, investors started booking profits in most high-flying growth stocks in 2023. This led to a broader market selloff, driving the TSX Composite Index down by 3% since the end of March. This profit-taking trend could be the primary reason Bombardier stock is trading on a weak note in 2023 after delivering massive gains in the last two years.

Bombardier’s strengthening financial health

It’s important to note that in the last decade, Bombardier has significantly transformed its business model by divesting from aerospace and rail transportation businesses, which also helped it massively strengthen its balance sheet and streamline operations. As a result of this transformation, the company is now able to primarily focus on designing, making, and servicing profitable business jets.

The positive outcome of this transformation is also reflected in the Dorval-headquartered company’s financial growth trends in recent years. For example, Bombardier registered a 13.6% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its 2022 revenue to US$6.9 billion with the help of an increase in its aircraft deliveries. More importantly, the company regained investors’ confidence by posting adjusted annual earnings of US$0.74 per share after reporting losses for three consecutive years. Its 2022 earnings also surprised analysts who expected it to report an adjusted net loss of US$0.64 per share.

In the first two quarters of 2023, Bombardier’s revenue has gone up by 11.6% YoY to US$3.1 billion. As a result, the company’s adjusted earnings in the first half of this year stood firm at US$1.78 per share against an adjusted net loss of US$1.23 per share in the first half of 2022. Similarly, its net profit margin improved significantly in the last year.

Where will Bombardier stock be in five years?

Despite witnessing a big rally in 2021 in 2022, Bombardier stock has lost around 51% of its value in the last five years, making it look undervalued based on its improving fundamental outlook. While it’s nearly impossible to predict where BBD stock will trade five years from now, its expanding annual aircraft deliveries, strong customer response to its new aircraft, and the company’s focus on strengthening aftermarket revenue and profitability should help its share prices stage a strong rally in the coming years. Considering that, Bombardier stock could be a great buy on the dip to hold for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A bull and bear face off.
Stocks for Beginners

Down 30% in 3 Months, Is AC Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada stock (TSX:AC) climbed this year and is still up 10% in the last year, but down 30% in…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Stocks for Beginners

From Bear to Bull: The Canadian Stocks Set to Bounce Back Strongest

| Jitendra Parashar

After witnessing sharp downside correction in recent months, these two Canadian stocks could turn out to be big winners in…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada does not yet have any AI-powered funds, but there are still ways to use AI to help drive your…

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Aritzia Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

These factors can play an important role in deciding Aritzia’s stock price movement in the next five years.

Read more »

alcohol
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 for Retirement

| Robin Brown

Want to turn $10,000 into $100,000 relatively quickly? Use the TFSA, smart savings, and good stock picking to retire early.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX stocks you can buy today amid the ongoing market selloff.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Stocks for Beginners

Nutrien Stock Is down 16% in 2023: Buy Now or Avoid?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock continues to face problematic headwinds, but that shouldn't last forever. Right?

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying CP Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock (TSX:CP) is a strong choice for long-term investors, and there are certainly some strong reasons to pick it…

Read more »