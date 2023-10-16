Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

Shopify stock has outpaced the TSX index since its IPO in 2015. But its steep valuation and lower profit margins make SHOP stock a high-risk bet.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has created massive wealth for early investors. The Canadian tech stock went public in 2015 and has returned 2,150% to investors since its IPO, or initial public offering. Currently valued at a market cap of $90 billion, Shopify is among the largest companies on the TSX. However, the pullback in growth stocks since the start of 2022 has dragged shares of the Canadian e-commerce company lower by 67% from all-time highs.

Is Shopify stock a buy, sell, or hold?

Investors are wary of Shopify’s decelerating revenue growth, lower consumer spending, and a sluggish macro economy, resulting in a steep selloff in the company’s share prices. Moreover, Shopify is also struggling to report consistent profits amid elevated inflation levels and a higher-cost environment.

In order to improve the bottom line, Shopify exited its fulfillment center business and is forecast to end 2024 with adjusted earnings per share of $1. It suggests SHOP stock is priced at 70 times 2024 earnings and 9.5 times forward sales, which is quite expensive even for a growth stock.

Shopify enjoys a wide economic moat as it is the second-largest e-commerce platform in the U.S. after Amazon. It has onboarded over two million merchants on its platform, allowing it to end the second quarter (Q2) with monthly recurring revenue of US$139 million.

However, I expect Shopify stock to underperform the broader markets in the near term due to its slowing revenue growth and lofty valuation. Analysts expect the TSX tech stock to surge 20% in the next 12 months. Here’s another TSX tech stock I believe should outpace Shopify in the next year.

The bull case for Descartes stock

Valued at $8.6 billion by market cap, Descartes (TSX:DSG) leverages technology and networks to simplify the supply chain management for enterprises. It offers a portfolio of cloud-based solutions to improve the efficiency of its client base.

Descartes is well positioned to benefit from multiple secular tailwinds. As companies worldwide are looking to gain traction in global markets, the increase in shipping volumes should widen the total addressable market for Descartes.

The tech company has already increased sales from $445 million in fiscal 2020 to $663 million in fiscal 2023 (ended in January). Descartes offers a flexible pricing model to customers who can either pay via subscriptions or by applying for a perpetual license.

Descartes generates a majority of its sales from subscriptions, allowing it to generate cash flows across market cycles, providing investors with revenue visibility. Its subscription business also enjoys gross margins of 80% compared to the 40% margin of its professional services segment.

Over the years, the Canadian company has focused on gaining traction and entering new markets on the back of a disciplined acquisition strategy. Analysts tracking Descartes stock expect sales to increase to $854 million in 2025. Moreover, its adjusted earnings should expand from $1.61 per share in 2023 to $2.21 per share in 2025.

So, DSG stock is priced at 45.6 times forward earnings, which is not cheap. But its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization of 40% allow the company to report consistent profits and deploy cash flows toward accretive acquisitions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold quality growth stocks such as Okta and WSP Global in your TFSA to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Here’s How BlackBerry Stock Fits Into the AI Boom (Yes, That BlackBerry)

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why BB stock is set to immensely benefit from the upcoming AI boom.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Tech Titans and AI Pioneers: Who’s Who in Canada’s Artificial Intelligence Arena?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and other Canadian tech stocks are at the forefront of the ongoing artificial intelligence revolution.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

AI Stocks: 3 TSX Winners Emerging Early from the Boom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are clearly winning from the AI boom and wider adoption of the next-gen technology.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

AI Unleashed: The Stocks Poised to Dominate the Decade

| Andrew Button

Tech stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are well positioned to thrive in the decade ahead.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Why AI Might Be Canada’s Most Lucrative Sector in the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence is set to boom over the next decade, and Canada could see a large part of that action.…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

The AI Rush: Discovering Canada’s Leading Innovators in the Space

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence stocks are all the rage, but these three have been powering them forward for years, with even more…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada does not yet have any AI-powered funds, but there are still ways to use AI to help drive your…

Read more »