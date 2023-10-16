Home » Investing » AI Unleashed: The Stocks Poised to Dominate the Decade

AI Unleashed: The Stocks Poised to Dominate the Decade

Tech stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are well positioned to thrive in the decade ahead.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the big theme of the markets in 2023. After taking a massive beating in 2022, tech stocks began rallying this year, kicked off by the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI, a major AI research firm. ChatGPT is a chatbot that lets you ask questions and get unique AI-written answers to them. OpenAI announced ChatGPT on Twitter in November 2022, and the app quickly became one of the fastest-growing of all time, hitting 100 million users in a few short months. Investors scrambled to buy shares in companies seen as leading the AI revolution, including Microsoft, the only publicly traded company that offers exposure to OpenAI itself.

Lately, AI hype has been simmering down a bit. However, the technology itself is still revolutionary and likely to define how the next decade will play out. In the ensuing paragraphs, I will explore three stocks that are poised to dominate the AI-fuelled decade ahead.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a Canadian technology company that develops supply chain management software. Its software uses AI to help business owners/managers predict things like supply availability, inventory requirements, and customer demand. It also allows users to model revenue and profit levels coming from their supply chains under different scenarios.

Kinaxis has been offering supply chain management software since the 1980s. It is widely used not just in Canada but in the U.S. and elsewhere, too. The software works by helping companies track all of the different “moving pieces” of their business: raw inputs, inventory, customer behaviour patterns, and so on.

Kinaxis uses AI to help companies forecast the levels of these different “raw inputs.” For example, Kinaxis’s AI can take in reams of data about a company’s inventory levels and use it to determine how much the company will need in order to hit its sales targets. Kinaxis has always aimed to help businesses do things like this, but with AI, it can help them do it faster than ever — even automatically!

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of the biggest AI research companies in the world. It has an AI research institute called “Google DeepMind” that developed many of the technologies that went into building ChatGPT.

Google was seen as a loser in the early days of the ChatGPT-inspired “AI war.” Microsoft got out an AI-powered search much faster than Google did; the former’s chief executive officer Sundar Pichai said proudly that he and his firm would take market share away from Google. Unfortunately for him, it’s been seven months since AI-powered Bing launched, and Google still controls 90% of the search engine market. That fact shows the resilience of Google’s competitive position, and the company’s own AI efforts are only going to get bigger over time.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a U.S. technology company that develops computer chips. It is far and away the biggest financial beneficiary of the AI arms race now occurring. In its most recent quarter, it did $13.5 billion in revenue, an increase of nearly 100% year-over-year and $1.5 billion higher than what analysts thought the company would earn. The growth in profit was even stronger.

Why is NVIDIA making so much money off AI? Because it builds the chips companies need to run AI applications. AI servers feature a core central processing unit and an AI accelerator chip, typically a graphics processing unit. NVIDIA builds far and away the fastest such chips, so it has the AI chip market on lock for the moment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Kinaxis, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Here’s How BlackBerry Stock Fits Into the AI Boom (Yes, That BlackBerry)

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why BB stock is set to immensely benefit from the upcoming AI boom.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Tech Titans and AI Pioneers: Who’s Who in Canada’s Artificial Intelligence Arena?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and other Canadian tech stocks are at the forefront of the ongoing artificial intelligence revolution.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

AI Stocks: 3 TSX Winners Emerging Early from the Boom

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are clearly winning from the AI boom and wider adoption of the next-gen technology.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Why AI Might Be Canada’s Most Lucrative Sector in the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence is set to boom over the next decade, and Canada could see a large part of that action.…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

The AI Rush: Discovering Canada’s Leading Innovators in the Space

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence stocks are all the rage, but these three have been powering them forward for years, with even more…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada does not yet have any AI-powered funds, but there are still ways to use AI to help drive your…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Data-Driven Decisions: How AI Is Transforming the Stock Market

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are leading the machine learning revolution.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

From Silicon Valley to Toronto: Why AI Investments Are Heating Up

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another TSX tech firm with a growing stake in the generative AI game.

Read more »