Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Yield vs. Growth: Striking the Right Balance in Canadian Dividend Investing

Yield vs. Growth: Striking the Right Balance in Canadian Dividend Investing

Here’s how I would personally settle the high dividend yield versus dividend-growth debate.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

In the world of dividend investing, proponents often find themselves divided into two distinct camps.

On one side of the spectrum are the “high yield” enthusiasts — individuals who are drawn to stocks currently dishing out above-average dividends. They cherish the immediate gratification of a robust income stream and often prioritize present yield over future potential.

On the opposite end are the “‘growth” aficionados. These investors have a more forward-looking approach, zeroing in on companies that may not pay the highest dividends now but have showcased a knack for consistently growing dividends at a rate that’s better than most.

So, amid these two approaches, which reigns supreme? The honest answer is, it depends. Investing strategies are rarely one size fits all, and the ideal choice often aligns with individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizons.

To bring clarity to this debate, let’s delve into a comparative illustration using two exchange-traded funds (ETFs): one that champions high yield and another that champions dividend growth.

A tale of two ETFs

We’re pitting iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) against iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ).

XEI’s index is fairly straightforward: it screens for Canadian stocks that are currently paying above-average dividend yields. However, CDZ only holds Canadian stocks that have increased dividends for at least five consecutive years.

As of October 5, 2023, XEI is paying a 12-month trailing yield of 5.57%, while CDZ lags it at 4.40%.

However, in terms of their historical performance from 2013 to September 30, 2023, both ETFs are neck and neck, with XEI returning 6.57% with dividends reinvested perfectly, while CDZ returned 6.22%.

However, keep in mind that CDZ’s higher expense ratio of 0.66% likely ate into its returns significantly, compared to XEI, which charges 0.22%.

The devil is in the details

By looking at both ETFs’ annual returns per year, we can see that they don’t always perform the same. Sometimes XEI shines, while other times, CDZ pulls ahead.

Therefore, investors can get the best of both worlds by splitting it 50/50. By doing so, you won’t miss out on the potential of either high-yielding dividend stocks or dividend growth stocks. Choosing between XEI and CDZ doesn’t have to be a one-or-the-other approach.

For further diversification, consider augmenting a high dividend yield or dividend growth strategy with some growth stocks (and the Fool has some great suggestions down below).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Killam REIT offer shareholders a generous yield and trades significantly below consensus price estimates.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge now offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has a very high dividend-growth rate. It may be helpful in supplementing your CPP benefits.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Get Extra Monthly Cash

| Jitendra Parashar

These two monthly-paying Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn extra cash, even amid the ongoing, difficult economic environment.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: How to Turn $25,000 Into $250,000 for Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can create a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies to generate outsized gains over time.

Read more »

A forestry worker measuring and marking trees for selective logging.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Timber and Forest Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Even though forestry is a relatively inconsistent market segment and timber is a fluctuating commodity, gaining exposure to them in…

Read more »

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits: Here’s How Much You Could Earn by Delaying

| Andrew Button

By delaying taking CPP, you could boost your benefits. If you can't wait to retire, you could consider investing in…

Read more »