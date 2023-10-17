Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » What Every Canadian Retiree Needs to Know About Rising Interest Rates

What Every Canadian Retiree Needs to Know About Rising Interest Rates

Canadian companies like First National Financial (TSX:FN) benefit from rising interest rates.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Did you know that interest rates are rising in Canada?

It’s true. The Bank of Canada spent all of 2022 raising its policy rate. In 2023, the bank paused, but the upward march of financing costs continues, as treasury yields rise to match the levels implied by monetary policy. Today, it’s common for Canadian mortgages to be originated at interest rates of 7% or even 7.5%. The cost of financing a house in Canada has never been higher. Even in the 1980s, when interest rates went all the way up to 20%, total financing cost wasn’t as high as it is today, because house prices were so much lower then. 7% interest on a $500,000 house is more dollars than 20% interest on a $100,000 house.

Rising interest rates create challenges for everybody, but they’re especially pernicious for retirees. Retirees usually live on fixed incomes, which means that they don’t get “pay raises” like workers do. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has an inflation indexing element, but it’s a fairly modest component of most retirees’ pension incomes. Defined benefit pensions typically make up the bulk of peoples’ pension income, and those pensions are typically fixed. So, in a rising rate environment, retirees face the risk of watching interest payments rise while their incomes do not.

Rising rates: The risks

The basic risk of rising rates for retirees is the risk of financing costs growing while pension incomes stagnate. Some specific risks that come from this include

  • Rising mortgage costs;
  • Rising credit card interest;
  • Lower values of pension/Tax-Free Savings Account/Registered Retirement Savings Plan assets; and
  • Higher overall costs of goods (if you count the inflation that kicked off the interest rate hiking as part of the problem).

Basically, high interest rates make asset prices go lower, and financing costs go higher. For those with a lot of debt — including many retirees — that’s a problem.

Rising rates: The opportunities

Although rising interest rates present many risks to Canadian retirees, they present opportunities as well. Some assets benefit from rising rates, and they may make good investments today.

Take First National Financial (TSX:FN) for example. It’s a Canadian non-bank lender that makes money by issuing mortgages. When interest rates rise, interest income rises, too, so lenders are among the few types of companies that can earn rising profits in high-rate environments. This point applies to banks as well as non-bank lenders, but banks don’t always win out when rates rise, because they might face bank runs when depositors flee for ever-higher yielding treasuries. Non-bank lenders like FN simply issue the loans they need to conduct their business — much more straightforward.

How is First National doing with its deposit-free business model?

Pretty well!

In its most recent quarter, the company delivered

  • $138 billion in mortgages under origination, up 8%;
  • $526 million in revenue, up 26%;
  • $90 million in pre-fair market value income (i.e., income not factoring in asset price changes), up 61%;
  • $89.2 million in net income, up 46%; and
  • $1.47 in diluted earnings per share, up 46%.

As you can see, every single one of FN’s key profit metrics increased by high double digits in a quarter when Canadian banks barely grew their earnings at all. This shows the virtue of being a non-bank lender in a time of rising interest rates and inverted yield curves.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Telecom Titans: Canada’s High Dividend Yielding Communication Stocks

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telecom stocks such as BCE offer exposure to high dividend yields, stable and resilient results, and security.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Northwest Healthcare for its 7.5% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Northwest Healthcare REIT just cut its monthly dividends by 55%. Is this REIT stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks for $1,400 in Safe Annual Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for ideas for passive income right now? Check out this mini portfolio that could earn a safe…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $150,000

| Andrew Walker

Here's how top dividend stocks can deliver big long-term returns for patient investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Allure of Passive Income: Exploring Canada’s Top Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for passive income? Here’s a trio of Canada’s top dividend stocks that should be a part of…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Agriculture Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

The Canadian agricultural industry, especially its publicly traded element, is often overshadowed by giants like energy. But it still offers…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Financial Stock or Sun Life Financial Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top dividend stocks are strong choices for investors, but which is the better option based on recent performance?

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Canadian Tire Stock for its 4.9% Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Canadian Tire trading ultra-cheap and with plenty of long-term growth potential, this 4.9% dividend stock is one of the…

Read more »