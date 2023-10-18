Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is BCE Stock a Buy?

Is BCE Stock a Buy?

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has a very high dividend yield. Does that make it a buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dial moving from 4G to 5G

Image source: Getty Images

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) is rapidly acquiring characteristics that make it a stock dividend investors can’t ignore. It’s cheap, the company’s profitable, and best of all, it has a high dividend yield. If you buy BCE shares today, you’ll get a 7.5% yield assuming the payout doesn’t change. So, you could get an extra $7,500 per year in dividend income if you invest $100,000, if the dividend doesn’t change. Historically, BCE’s dividend has risen (i.e., has changed in a good way), but there are some trends in the business that suggest dividend growth will be harder going forward.

Financials

To take a big picture perspective on BCE’s business, we could say that it is a highly profitable company, but not a growing one. While the company is highly profitable, with a 10% net margin and a 12.5% return on equity, it has negative growth rates. In the trailing 12-month period, revenue grew just 3.5% and earnings fell 19.8%. In the most recent quarter, earnings fell 40%. The decline in earnings was largely due to rising interest rates. As a Telco, BCE has high expenses, fixed and variable costs. All of these have to be financed by debt, which is getting more expensive. In its 2022 annual report, BCE lists a number of different debt obligations, many of which are floating rate. That debt has already seen its costs increase. Also, BCE’s fixed rate debt will likely be refinanced at higher rates when it comes due for refinancing. So, interest rates are a real headwind for BCE at the moment.

High yield

Despite BCE’s cost and debt issues, the stock’s yield is undeniably high at the moment. At 7.5%, the yield is among the highest seen among TSX large caps. Additionally, it has grown over time. Over the last five years, BCE’s dividend has grown by 11.5% CAGR (“CAGR” is a compounded annual growth measure). If BCE can keep up the growth, then today’s investors will see a double digit yield-on-cost in short order. However, keep in mind the interest rate issues mentioned above: this stock’s dividend growth is likely to be slower in the future compared to the low-rate past.

Extremely cheap valuation

A final thing worth keeping in mind about BCE stock is that it has a cheap valuation. At today’s prices it trades at:

  • 16 times adjusted earnings.
  • 20.5 times GAAP earnings.
  • 1.9 times sales.
  • 2.7 times book value.
  • 6.2 times operating cash flow.

This is a pretty cheap valuation, although not exactly dirt cheap. I’d say value investors would be wise to research BCE Inc stock.

So, is it a buy?

Taking everything into account, I’d say BCE Inc stock is worth holding in a diversified portfolio. It doesn’t have enough going for it to make it a massive overweight position, but it is basically investable. Particularly if you have high cash flow needs, this stock could do what you want it to. I would not expect massive capital gains in the near term, though.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Magna International’s Role in the EV Revolution and What It Means for Dividend Investors

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Magna International is fast growing into an EV stock. Here's what EV investments mean for Magna stock's dividend.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Passive Income Stocks That Pay Out Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks pay dividends every month and offer yields of at least 6.8%, making them ideal investments…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

Why Many Canadians Prefer Dividend Investing Over Growth Strategies

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finding a great dividend stock can be even better than growth stocks in some cases, and this one offers both!

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Utility Stocks With Dividends That Beat Inflation

| Daniel Da Costa

With the economy still a major concern for investors, here are three top Canadian utility stocks with dividends that outpace…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Compounding Interest With Dividends: Top Stocks for Savvy Canadian Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why top Canadian dividend stocks are some of the best investments you can make and why compound interest is…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

With an 8.3 Percent Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Transcontinental Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

Does Transcontinental stock’s impressive dividend yield make it worth considering right now? Let’s find out.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold for Years

| Adam Othman

For most investors, it’s better to rely upon the more predictable, long-term performance of safe growth stocks than the uncertain…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks That Could Soar Once Interest Rates Peak

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks could surge when rates begin to fall.

Read more »