Home » Investing » Earn Passive Income With This 7.3 Percent-Yielding Dividend Stock

Earn Passive Income With This 7.3 Percent-Yielding Dividend Stock

There’s no shortage of great stocks on the market to help earn passive income. Here’s one that has an insane yield.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

Is your portfolio diversified? Establishing a portfolio that can earn passive income is one of the primary objectives of any investor. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of options to choose from.

Canada’s big telecoms can provide a means to earn passive income. This is despite the telecoms being viewed as solely defensive holdings by many investors.

Why not consider one of Canada’s big telecoms?

Canada’s big telecoms offer investors a stable income stream and some serious defensive appeal. BCE (TSX:BCE) is the one telecom stock that investors looking to earn passive income should turn to.

For those unfamiliar with BCE, the company operates a massive media segment in addition to its core subscription offerings. That media segment includes dozens of radio and TV stations that blanket the country. The segment is also a complementary revenue stream to its core business.

That core subscription business includes wireline, wireless, internet and TV services, which provide an ample defensive moat for would-be investors.

Prospective investors should note that the defensive appeal of those core services has only increased since the pandemic started. This is because the need for a constant and fast internet connection has become a necessity for many – specifically, the many office workers who now operate in a remote or hybrid working capacity.

That growth continues well beyond the pandemic. By way of example in the most recent quarter, BCE reported a 10.2% increase in retail internet activations. In fact, the most recent quarterly update saw 24,932 activations in the quarter, which was the strongest figure since 2007.

The wireless segment is also a noteworthy consideration. The segment has witnessed incredible growth over the past several years. In fact, in the most recent quarter, BCE saw wireless service revenue surge 4.4%. This reflects an incredible 18-year high in postpaid activations.

And perhaps most importantly, that increase isn’t slowing. There’s a unique opportunity for investors to earn passive income right now.

Earn passive income from BCE – here’s how

As an income-producer, BCE really shines. The company has been paying out dividends to investors for well over a century without fail. BCE has also provided investors with a generous annual uptick to that dividend going back nearly two decades.

Today that dividend works out to an appetizing 7.39%, making it one of the better-paying options to earn passive income on the market.

It also means that investors who allocate $30,000 to BCE (as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio) can expect to earn an income of $2,260 in just the first year. And keep in mind that investors with longer investment timelines can opt to reinvest those earnings, allowing them to grow further.

In other words, BCE is a great buy-and-forget option for any well-diversified portfolio.

One last word on BCE

BCE is a stellar long-term pick for those investors who have longer investment horizons. Part of the reason for that is the market volatility we’re seeing right now. Rising interest rates over the past year have put pressure on debt-heavy stocks like telecoms, causing them to dip considerably.

In the case of BCE, that dip translates into a 13% drop in the trailing 12-month period and an 18% dip in the past two years.

For those longer-term investors, this means BCE is an ideal long-term holding to buy now at a considerable discount. And until the market recovers (which it will), investors will continue to earn passive income from this stellar long-term gem.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How a Couple Can Earn $4,800 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This strategy for generating passive income can boost returns while reducing risk.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

Are You Eligible for the $5,000 From This Canadian Tax Credit?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian tax credit could bring in up to $5,000 in a lifetime! But given it's refundable, use that refund…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock to Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Restaurant Brands International is a top TSX dividend stock TFSA holders can buy right now.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Passive Income: Enbridge Stock or Fortis Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks have long been heralded as top passive income producers. But which is better in the future?

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Securing Retirement: How Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Play a Role

| Puja Tayal

When planning investments, a good practice is to have your end objective in mind. If you want a secure retirement,…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks Yielding up to 10.7% That I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend stocks such as Enbridge help you create a recurring stream of passive income for life.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks I Plan to Hold Until Death Do Us Part

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are fun little investments to make and staples among Canadian stocks. These are the three I'll always hold.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

High-yield TSX stocks such as Dream Industrial are also trading at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »