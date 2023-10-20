Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

You can buy these two top Canadian e-commerce stocks on the TSX today to expect solid returns on investments.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shopping and e-commerce

Image source: Getty Images

If the recent big selloff in the Canadian stock market has made you nervous, you’re not alone. The TSX Composite has seen more than 4% value erosion in the last month. Although it’s natural to be worried about your investments amid turbulent markets, especially if you’re new to stock investing, you should always maintain a long-term perspective to get healthy returns on investments. In fact, temporary downward market corrections give you an opportunity to buy some quality growth stocks at a bargain, which increases your chances of winning.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top Canadian e-commerce stocks you can buy on the TSX today and hold for the long term to expect strong returns on your investments.

Shopify stock

When we talk about e-commerce stocks listed on the TSX today, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the first name that pops into the minds of most investors. Despite being one of the most popular e-commerce platform providers worldwide, SHOP stock hasn’t seen the appreciation that it deserves lately, which makes it look undervalued right now.

The Canadian e-commerce giant currently has a market cap of $91.2 billion, as its stock trades at $71.10 per share with 51.2% year-to-date gains. However, SHOP stock has seen about 21% value erosion in the last three months due mainly to an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Despite slowing economic growth and high inflationary pressures, Shopify is continuing to maintain strong top-line growth in 2023. In the first half of the year, its total revenue rose 28.1% YoY (year over year) to US$3.2 billion, as its merchant solutions and gross payment volume continued to soar. For the full year 2023, the e-commerce company expects its revenue to grow at a low-20s percentage rate, while it expects the gross margin to improve by two to three percentage points with no major increases expected in its operating expense.

Shopify’s financial growth trends can see a significant improvement in the long run as the digital commerce boom is far from over yet, which should drive the demand for its innovative and regularly updated services higher.

Nuvei stock

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is another beaten-down TSX stock to consider today. Unlike Shopify, Nuvei is not an e-commerce platform provider. Instead, the company focuses on providing electronic payment solutions to merchants globally, making its business highly linked to e-commerce trends.

After losing 58% of its value in 2022, NVEI stock has extended its losses by more than 38% so far this year, making this e-commerce stock look cheap to buy for the long term. With this, the stock currently trades at $21.26 per share with a $3 billion market cap.

Even as macroeconomic concerns are forcing businesses globally to cut their unnecessary expenses, a strong 32.3% YoY increase in Nuvei’s sales in the first half of 2023 reflects the strong demand for its payment services. As economic uncertainties gradually subside in the future, you can expect the demand to soar further, which should accelerate Nuvei’s financial growth and help its share prices recover fast.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Technology Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the recent weakness, I am bullish on these three top technology stocks due to their solid underlying businesses and…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

Canadian Growth Stocks: Can They Withstand the Pressure of Rising Rates?

| Robin Brown

Interest rates keep rising, but how does it affect Canadian growth stocks? Here are the type of stocks you want…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Tech Stocks

Revolutionizing Industries: Why Every Canadian Should Consider AI Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence stocks could be enormous in the next few months and years, but this one stands out after falling…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Aditya Raghunath

Top TSX stocks such as ATS and Telus International can help you deliver outsized gains over time. Here's why.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The domestic consumer inflation report and the U.S. retail sales data could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Overlooked AI Stocks to Buy Before the Market Catches on

| Joey Frenette

Investors should put Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and another top AI stock on their buy lists right now.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has outpaced the TSX index since its IPO in 2015. But its steep valuation and lower profit margins…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold quality growth stocks such as Okta and WSP Global in your TFSA to benefit from outsized gains over time.

Read more »