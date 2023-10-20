Home » Investing » High-Yield Investors: Should You Buy TC Energy Stock Now?

High-Yield Investors: Should You Buy TC Energy Stock Now?

When you are looking into a discounted dividend stock, it’s important to look at the factors behind the discount, especially if they can influence the dividend sustainability.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Overall, the year 2023 has mostly been positive for the energy sector in Canada (so far). Even though it hasn’t been a smooth ascent, the energy index is up 20% year to date, following a bull market phase starting from June onward.

However, not all energy companies experience the same bullish growth. Many of Canada’s midstream giants are currency quite discounted, including TC Energy (TSX:TRP).

The company

TC Energy is one of the largest midstream companies in Canada, responsible for transporting one-fourth of the natural gas consumed in the North American continent. It also transports liquids, but that business is not nearly as large, and the company is planning on spinning it off and focusing solely on the natural gas and power-generation business.

This makes it safe, even for a midstream company that mostly relies upon long-term contracts for its revenue, making it relatively immune to short-term energy price fluctuations. The natural gas focus adds another layer of safety because its demand, unlike the demand for oil, is not expected to slack in the long term.

So, TC Energy is a solid pick as a business, and this strength extends to its position as a stock, even in its currently discounted state.

The stock

The stock is currently quite heavily discounted and has lost over a third of its value since its May 2022 peak, and even though the energy sector as a whole is bullish, the TC Energy stock is not showing any signs of turning things around. It’s also quite undervalued right now.

However, its position as a dividend stock is still rock solid. The weakest part of its dividend sustainability is its payout ratio, which is now higher than it has been in the last 10 years, but it may not be reason enough for the company to suspend its dividends or even pause its dividend growth and break its 22-year streak. It’s just three years shy of becoming an Aristocrat in the U.S. as well.

The financials of the company are stable, and the business model itself is the most significant endorsement of the company’s ability to maintain its dividends.

Spinning off the liquids pipeline segment may seem like a move that impacts the company’s revenue stream, but in 2022, about 90% of its revenues came from its natural gas operations. The company is also pursuing multiple organic growth projects and increasing its capacity.

Foolish takeaway

TC Energy is a powerful dividend pick and quite attractive with its current 7.8% yield. However, it may reach an even more attractive level. If the slump continues for a few more months, you can easily lock an above 8% yield before the stock starts turning things around for the better.

So, if you want to play it safe, buy TC Energy now, and if you can afford to keep a close eye on the stock’s movement, buy it just before the energy stock starts a proper recovery.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $132/Month Tax Free!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating tax-free passive income each month can be easy with a strong dividend stock coupled with a solid TFSA.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

With a 6.97% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Chemtrade Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend stock with a long history of monthly distributions is a strong buy for its record financial performance and…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Counter Intuitive Art of Buying More During a Bearish Turn

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

A bear market brings many opportunities to buy more resilient stocks like Fortis and BCE at bargain prices.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Pacific Railway Stock or Canadian National Railway Stock?

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of adding a railway stock to your portfolio? Find out which company I think is the better…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build Wealth Through TSX Dividend Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you hoping to build wealth through TSX dividend stocks? Here are three key points to remember.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These dividend-growth stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian REITs can be a great contributor to any income portfolio, but these three are my top choices in October…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How a Couple Can Earn $4,800 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This strategy for generating passive income can boost returns while reducing risk.

Read more »