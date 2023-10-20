Home » Investing » Where Will TC Energy Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will TC Energy Stock Be in 5 Years?

Do recent declines make TRP stock attractive to buy now and hold for the next five years? Let’s find out.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

The macroeconomic uncertainties are driving the TSX Composite Index downward in 2023. On the one hand, high inflationary pressures and rapidly increasing interest rates are taking a toll on investors’ sentiments. On the other hand, continued geopolitical tensions, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the recently emerged Israel-Hamas conflict, keep commodity markets highly volatile, affecting the movement of Canadian energy stocks.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at one such beaten-down energy stock, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and discuss where its share prices could be in five years from now.

TC Energy stock

TC Energy is a Calgary-based energy infrastructure and storage company with a wide network of liquids and gas pipelines and energy storage across North America. Besides its home market, the company generates a large portion of its revenue from the United States, which accounted for more than half of its total revenue last year. TRP stock currently has a market cap of $49.8 billion, as it trades at $47.89 per share after losing 11.3% of its value so far in 2023. At this market price, the stock offers a very attractive 7.7% annualized dividend yield.

Notably, this is the second consecutive year when TC Energy stock is trading on a bearish note, making it one of the most ignored Canadian energy stocks lately, in my opinion. Let me explain why.

Why TRP stock looks undervalued

Even as the company continued to post positive top- and bottom-line growth in 2022, TRP stock slipped by 8.2%. To give you an idea, its revenue that year grew positively by 11.9% YoY (year over year) to $15 billion with the help of full-year implementation of higher transportation rates and strong demand for its pipeline systems. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the company managed to maintain positive growth in its adjusted 2022 earnings, which stood at $4.30 per share. But TRP stock slipped more than 8% for the year due mainly to a broader market selloff, making it look undervalued.

TC Energy’s financial growth in the first half of 2023 has also remained healthy, registering an 8.7% YoY increase in its total revenue to $7.8 billion. Also, its adjusted earnings in the first of rose 2.4% YoY to $2.17 per share. However, weakening broader market sentiments have driven its share prices down by well over 10% year to date.

Where will TC Energy stock be in five years?

It’s true that macroeconomic challenges might continue to keep the Canadian stock market volatile in the near term, which may affect the TC Energy stock’s price movement in the short term. Nonetheless, the company’s continued focus on advancing its coastal gas link and southeast gateway projects can pay off well by boosting its financial performance in the coming years.

In July 2003, TC Energy revealed its intentions to spin off its liquids pipelines business by splitting its key business units into two separate publicly listed business entities, more focused on their respective business domains. With this move, the company aims to unlock incremental growth and enhance efficiencies. The company also highlighted that the combined dividends of two separate companies will still sustain TC Energy’s long-term dividend-growth outlook.

The separation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024. While it’s nearly impossible for anyone to predict where exactly the share prices of TC Energy’s two separate companies will be five years from now, the strong fundamentals of both of its business segments should help them rally in the long run. Given that, long-term investors still have the opportunity to take advantage of the recent dip in TRP stock by buying it at a bargain now to hold for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 20

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may remain cautious today before the pace of the third-quarter corporate earnings season picks up next week.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock for its 8.1 Percent Yield Today?

| Andrew Walker

If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP focused on dividends, ENB stock deserves…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Energy Stocks

Buy 278 Shares of This Superior Dividend Stock for $2,236/Year in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a strong choice if you're looking for not only dividends, but dividend growth for the next…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Why Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Are Gaining Traction in Canada

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks have outperformed traditional dividend stocks. Here's why these stocks could be great bets for value and income…

Read more »

grow dividends
Energy Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: BCE or Enbridge Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and BCE (TSX:BCE) shares have massive dividend yields, making them great dip-buys for Canadian contrarians.

Read more »

analyze data
Energy Stocks

What Exactly Is Wrong With Enbridge Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock has dipped 16.5% so far this year. What is causing this fall? Should you chase the inflated dividend…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Keep Your Eye on the Prize

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a stellar long-term investment you can buy and hold for a decade? Keep your eye on the prize as…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

4 Top Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks can be a great long-term investment, but these are the best performers on the TSX today.

Read more »