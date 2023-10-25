Home » Investing » RRSP: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

RRSP: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

These industry leaders look oversold.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

The big pullback in the share prices of some of Canada’s top dividend stocks is giving investors who missed the rally off the 2020 market crash another chance to buy great dividend payers at discounted prices for a self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Buying stocks on dips requires the courage and patience to ride out potential additional turmoil. However, top dividend-growth stocks normally bounce back and buying the dips can boost yields and long-term total returns.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) is Canada’s largest financial institution and the biggest company on the TSX, with a current market capitalization of about $155 billion. RY stock trades near $110 per share at the time of writing compared to $140 earlier this year.

High interest rates are to blame for the pullback. The Bank of Canada and the United States Federal Reserve are raising interest rates to cool off the economy in an effort to get inflation back down to 2%. Markets appear to be concerned that the central banks have pushed rates too high and will trigger a deep economic downturn. If that happens, banks could get hammered by a wave of commercial and retail loan defaults. Businesses and households with too much debt will eventually run out of savings as they struggle to cover the increase in debt costs. Many might have to liquidate assets or file for bankruptcy.

Near-term volatility should be expected until the market knows rates won’t go higher. for the moment, economists widely expect a short and mild recession to occur, rather than an economic meltdown. If they are correct, Royal Bank stock is probably oversold today.

Royal Bank remains very profitable. The bank generated $4 billion in adjusted earnings in the fiscal third quarter (Q3) 2023. Return on equity remains high, and Royal Bank has a solid capital cushion to ride out some tough times.

The board increased the dividend earlier this year. At the current share price, investors can get a 4.9% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trades for close to $44 at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $59 last year. High interest rates are, again, largely to blame. Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its capital program and to make acquisitions. The jump in interest rates is driving up borrowing costs. This can put a dent in profits and reduce cash available for distributions.

On the operational side, however, the situation looks positive. Enbridge is a major player in the oil and natural gas transmission sectors, with pipelines that move 30% of the oil produced in the U.S. and Canada and 20% of the natural gas used in the United States. Demand for the fuels is expected to remain robust, even as the world transitions to renewable energy.

Enbridge also has export facilities, a growing solar and wind portfolio, and natural gas utilities. The balanced revenue stream should support the dividend in the coming years. Enbridge increased has increased the dividend annually for almost three decades. At the current share price, investors can get a yield of 8%.

The bottom line on top RRSP stocks

Royal Bank and Enbridge are leaders in their respective industries and pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks look cheap today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE or Enbridge Stock Today for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Perfect Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are the perfect choice for your passive-income portfolio, with plenty of cash coming in through multiple…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income Made Easy: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of my favourite Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy on the TSX today.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How a TFSA Can Earn $864 Per Year (or More!) in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't have to be hard to come by if you're looking at it the right way! And the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Royal Bank or Enbridge Stock?

| Kay Ng

The results are in! Hands down, Enbridge stock is a better buy for dividend income generation. However, RBC is a…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

The Best Recession-Resistant Stocks for Returns and Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks offer investors looking for returns and income a solid strategy, especially for protection against a recession.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

Think Your TFSA Won’t Be Taxed? Think Again

| Andrew Button

Your TFSA can be taxed, but it likely won't be if you hold a small position in Royal Bank of…

Read more »

Freight Train
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next for CNR Stock After its Weak Q3 Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

While CNR’s earnings have missed estimates in the last two quarters, these top reasons still make its stock look attractive…

Read more »