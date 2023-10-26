Home » Investing » Where to Invest $2,000 Right Now

Where to Invest $2,000 Right Now

Dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) could be a sensible place to invest $2,000 right now.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Where to Invest?

Image source: Getty Images

Are you wondering where to invest $2,000 right now?

If so, you’re asking a wise question, because the markets have changed a lot since two years ago. Back in 2021, interest rates were low and tech companies were growing their earnings at a furious pace. In that environment, the question of what to buy was a no brainer:

Growth stocks, of course!

Today, however, the economic situation is a little different than before. Interest rates are actually pretty high right now (about 5% on the Bank of Canada level, 7% for mortgage holders), and the kinds of investments that thrive in these conditions are different from those that would be preferred amid 0% interest rates. In this article, I will explore some investments that can do well in the high-interest world of 2023.

Treasuries

Treasuries are logical assets to invest your money into in 2023. These are bonds issued by federal governments. Canada issues them; the U.S. does, too. You can buy U.S. treasuries directly in small increments on treasury direct, or through your brokerage. Canadian treasuries are a little harder for retail investors to invest in directly. You need to buy in lots of $5,000, minimum, which may be a larger amount than you’re hoping to invest. If you want to invest less than $5,000 into treasuries, read on, because the next section of this article is about an asset that is nearly identical, but much easier to invest in.

Guaranteed investment certificates (GICs)

Guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) are long-term deposits offered by Canadian banks. Their yields tend to be heavily influenced by treasury yields. Most of the time, whatever yield is available on a one-year Canadian treasury is also the yield on a GIC of the same term to maturity.

GICs are extremely easy to buy. You could just call your bank and buy one right now. If you have a brokerage account, you can also buy and sell GICs on that platform. This method might be preferable to buying GICs directly from your bank, because it gives you the option to pick and choose from among different GICs issued by different banks.

Lenders

Last but not least, we have shares in lenders. These are somewhat similar to treasuries and GICs, in that they pay more the higher interest rates go. The difference is that these companies are equity investments, so their dividends can grow over time.

Consider First National Financial (TSX:FN), for example. It’s a mortgage lender that – unlike banks – does not take deposits. This spares it the usual liquidity problems that tend to be such a headache for banks. As you may have noticed, bank stocks have been going down all year despite their earnings rising. It’s because there was a banking crisis this past spring, which saw several regional banks collapse when they were left without adequate liquidity during bank runs.

First National doesn’t have to worry about deposits like banks do, so it’s arguably safer. The company certainly delivered good results in its most recent quarter, with revenue up 26% and earnings up 41%. As long as rates remain high, FN will keep collecting ever higher amounts of interest on existing loans. A perfect company for these turbulent economic times.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE or Enbridge Stock Today for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for a Perfect Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are the perfect choice for your passive-income portfolio, with plenty of cash coming in through multiple…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income Made Easy: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of my favourite Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy on the TSX today.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How a TFSA Can Earn $864 Per Year (or More!) in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't have to be hard to come by if you're looking at it the right way! And the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Royal Bank or Enbridge Stock?

| Kay Ng

The results are in! Hands down, Enbridge stock is a better buy for dividend income generation. However, RBC is a…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

The Best Recession-Resistant Stocks for Returns and Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks offer investors looking for returns and income a solid strategy, especially for protection against a recession.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

Think Your TFSA Won’t Be Taxed? Think Again

| Andrew Button

Your TFSA can be taxed, but it likely won't be if you hold a small position in Royal Bank of…

Read more »

Freight Train
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next for CNR Stock After its Weak Q3 Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

While CNR’s earnings have missed estimates in the last two quarters, these top reasons still make its stock look attractive…

Read more »