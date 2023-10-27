Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » CPP Benefits: Will They Be There When You Retire?

CPP Benefits: Will They Be There When You Retire?

CPP benefits may or may not be paid, but Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) dividends have been paid for 50 consecutive years!

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH

Image source: Getty Images

Are you just starting to think about retirement, and worrying about whether CPP benefits will be there for you when you retire?

You’re not alone.

Many Canadians worry that the CPP program will become insolvent and no longer have the funds to pay them when they retire. Although there is no risk of this happening in the near future, it could potentially happen in the distant future. In this article, I will explore the possibility of the CPP program becoming insolvent, and what you can do about it.

Why some think that the CPP program won’t last

Some people think that the CPP program won’t last because it has more obligations than assets. In order to pay for the benefits it is expected to pay out in 2050, the CPP program will need more assets than it has now. If it doesn’t have enough assets it may not be able to pay Canadians’ benefits. This was a particular concern in the 1990s, when politicians were caught spending CPP premiums on unrelated activities. This hasn’t been as much of a problem in recent years, but it could happen again. Also, the CPP program could fall short if not enough people join the workforce, or if the CPP pension fund does not return as much as expected.

Canadians are not currently reproducing at a rate sufficient to replace all current workers. We rely on immigrants to keep bringing fresh CPP premiums and taxes into the system. Should Canada cease to be attractive to migrants, the CPP program could get in trouble. Likewise, a sufficiently poor return on CPP portfolio assets could call the program’s solvency into question.

How to protect yourself against possible insolvency

As we’ve seen, the CPP program is not at risk of going insolvent soon, but it could become insolvent in the very distant future. If you are something like 20-30 years away from retirement, it would be wise for you to plan to fund your own retirement with your own assets.

It’s here that investing comes into play. By investing in dividend stocks and interest bearing bonds, you can create a steady stream of income that arrives in your RRSP or TFSA every single quarter.

Consider Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) for example. It’s a dividend stock that has a 4.33% yield at today’s prices. The company has raised its dividend every single year for the past 50 years, making it a Dividend King. Management aims to increase the dividend by 4% to 6% per year over the next five years.

Fortis tends to be a very reliable dividend stock because of its business model. It’s a utility company, 98% of its services being regulated utilities. Regulated utilities tend to be stable because they enjoy a kind of “natural monopoly” status, being protected from competition by high barriers to entry. Also, heat and light are essential services that people wouldn’t normally just stop paying for.

Most would rather cut back on groceries or sell their cars than go cold in the Winter. All utilities enjoy these advantages, but Fortis has performed better than the average utility stock. Over the last decade, it has outperformed both the TSX and the TSX utilities sub-index. That’s because, unlike many utilities, it invests heavily in growth. The end result is a stock that delivers capital gains as well as dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Shopping for consumer goods
Dividend Stocks

Loblaw Stock: Deal or No Deal?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock (TSX:L) has come under fire in the last few years, but now could be the best time to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Daniel Da Costa

With this high-quality dividend stock trading ultra-cheap and its yield now above 5%, it's one of the best investments to…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks for a Solid Tax-Free Retirement Income

| Adam Othman

These three growth stocks can be good additions to create a tax-free retirement income portfolio in your TFSA.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

The Secret to Boosting Your RRSP Monthly Payouts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The secret and proven strategy to boosting RRSP payouts still works to the present day.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Make Passive Income With Canada’s Top Real Estate ETFs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can make passive income by investing real estate ETFs paying monthly dividends and managed by established fund managers.

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

Buy 848 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $319 Per Month in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has an attractive opportunity for dividend reinvestment. 847 shares of this stock can compound to $319 in monthly…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 This Year

| Kay Ng

TFSA investors has lots of options to consider. Popular investments include GICs, bonds, and stocks. You can even diversify across…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Pensioner’s Best Friend

| Demetris Afxentiou

Income stocks can be a pensioner's best friend, and here's a trio of options that can provide juicy yields and…

Read more »