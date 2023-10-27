Home » Investing » How to Secure $2,000/Month for Retirement on Top of Your Pension

How to Secure $2,000/Month for Retirement on Top of Your Pension

Enjoy a more comfortable retirement by investing to create a tax-free TFSA pension that supplements your regular pension income.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Between the Old Age Security (OAS) and the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Canadian retirees can get a lot of help for their retirement income. However, these pension programs are designed to cover only about a third of the income Canadians might need in retirement. With a sound retirement plan, you must set yourself up with passive-income streams to supplement your pension.

For Canadians, there is no shortage of ways to set up passive income streams for this purpose. Stock market investing, when done right, can be an excellent way to achieve your retirement income goals.

By building a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks, you can generate enough passive income to handle your expenses in style. If you use your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) properly, that retirement income can line your account balance with cash that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) cannot touch.

Today, we will discuss how you can hypothetically generate significant and tax-free passive income through dividend investing in a TFSA.

TFSA 101

The TFSA limit for 2023 is $6,500, making the cumulative total contribution room $88,000 for anyone who has qualified since its launch in 2009. Any profits generated within a TFSA can grow your account balance without incurring income taxes.

Additionally, withdrawals from a TFSA are tax-free and open up equivalent contribution space in the following calendar year atop the regular limit increase. However, exceeding the contribution room can make the account lose its tax-sheltered status.

That said, there are ways to maximize the use of a TFSA’s tax-sheltered status to grow your wealth faster and build a portfolio fit for a king. Dividend investing and using the power of compounding is one such way to go.

Dividend investing in a TFSA

Provided you do not exceed your annual contribution room, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) cannot touch profits from your investments held in a TFSA. Mind you, dividend investing has its risks. Share prices of invested stock can decline when the market is volatile or the underlying business is in trouble.

Fortunately, building a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks and growing it in the TFSA through the power of compounding can help you mitigate share price volatility risk and keep growing your account balance.

While you cannot contribute more than your limit allows, there is nothing against investments held in the account growing beyond it within the TFSA.

By creating a portfolio of reliable dividend stocks and reinvesting returns to purchase even more shares, you can exponentially grow your TFSA’s value. When your portfolio grows large enough, you can begin withdrawing the cash from dividends in your TFSA to supplement your pension income.

Good examples of excellent dividend stocks offering safe-yielding payouts include TFI International stock, Intact Financial stock, and National Bank of Canada stock.

Foolish takeaway

Just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, building a passive-income portfolio large enough to supplement your pension successfully will take patience, careful planning, and a well-balanced portfolio.

By carefully picking and choosing dividend stocks with the potential to deliver returns for decades without breaking their streaks, you can set yourself up to generate a substantial and tax-free passive income for a more comfortable retired life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Make Passive Income With Canada’s Top Real Estate ETFs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can make passive income by investing real estate ETFs paying monthly dividends and managed by established fund managers.

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

Buy 848 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $319 Per Month in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX has an attractive opportunity for dividend reinvestment. 847 shares of this stock can compound to $319 in monthly…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 This Year

| Kay Ng

TFSA investors has lots of options to consider. Popular investments include GICs, bonds, and stocks. You can even diversify across…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Pensioner’s Best Friend

| Demetris Afxentiou

Income stocks can be a pensioner's best friend, and here's a trio of options that can provide juicy yields and…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $500 a Month to Target a $5,938.68 Yearly Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Using a CT REIT stock as reference, here's how a simple investment strategy could turn $500 monthly contributions into a…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Avoiding Dividend Traps: 2 High-Yield Stocks That Are the Real Deal

| Adam Othman

High-yielding dividend stocks are not always the attractive investments they seem to be, but these two might be the real…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Fortis: Should You Buy This 4.4% Yield Dividend King?

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) already has a 4.3% dividend yield, and the yield could go higher still.

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Dividend Stocks

3 Bearish Stocks That Look Ready to Come Out of Hibernation

| Adam Othman

These three stocks can deliver outsized returns in the coming months and are worth taking a closer look at for…

Read more »