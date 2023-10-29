Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

Investors seeking monthly passive-income stream could rely on affordable stocks like SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Investors planning to start a passive-income stream could consider investing in shares of top-quality dividend-paying companies. Thankfully, the TSX has several reliable stocks like Fortis and Enbridge that have been consistently paying and growing their dividends for decades. This makes them a reliable investment to earn regular cash. 

However, let’s look beyond Fortis and Enbridge and focus on stocks that pay monthly cash and are trading cheap. With this backdrop, let’s look at two affordable Canadian stocks that pay monthly cash. 

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust       

Investors seeking monthly passive income could consider investing in REITs (real estate investment trusts). REITs have a high payout ratio as they are obligated to distribute most of their earnings. This makes them a compelling investment to earn monthly cash. One could consider investing in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) within the REITs. 

The REIT is trading under $30, which makes it affordable. Moreover, it offers a lucrative yield of about 8.65% (based on its closing price of $21.39 on October 26).

Income investors can rely on SmartCentres’s high yield. SmartCentres is Canada’s largest fully integrated REIT that owns 34.9 million square feet of income-producing assets across the top communities in the country. Further, the REIT boasts a top-class tenant base and high occupancy rate, which add stability to its cash flows and enable the company to generate solid AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) to support its payouts. 

Investors should note that about 65% of its tenants provide essential services. Moreover, 95% of its tenants are large national or regional retailers. For instance, some of its top tenants include Walmart and Loblaw. These top-class retailers add stability to SmartCentres’s earnings base and are crucial to its consistently high occupancy rates. Notably, SmartCentres sports an industry-leading occupancy rate of about 98.2%. 

Overall, SmartCentres’s solid retail-focused real estate portfolio, development of mixed-use properties, high occupancy rate, and a strong balance sheet position it well to consistently grow its AFFO and return monthly cash to its shareholders. 

Pizza Pizza Royalty

From REITs, let’s turn toward the restaurant industry. Income investors seeking monthly cash could consider investing in the shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA). The firm owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands.

Pizza Pizza Royalty predominantly generates its revenue through royalty income and strongly emphasizes returning cash to its shareholders via higher dividend disbursements. Notably, the company distributes all of its available cash to the shareholders after retaining reasonable reserves, making it a lucrative income stock. 

The company continues to drive traffic and benefits from an increase in menu pricing. This has allowed Pizza Pizza Royalty to grow its dividend significantly over the past year. Further, Pizza Pizza Royalty also focuses on expanding its traditional restaurant network, which augurs well for long-term growth. 

Trading under $20, Pizza Pizza Royalty stock offers an attractive yield of 6.84% (based on its closing price of $13.16 on October 26).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Fortis, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Cash Cows You Should Be Buying Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management are well positioned to deliver steady gains to shareholders.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Your TFSA’s New Best Friend: This Undervalued Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield buy undervalued dividend stock is a tax-free investment income opportunity for TFSA users.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Tony Dong

It all depends on what you invest in and how much risk you're willing to take.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $200/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks are a must for your TFSA in this inflationary environment.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

4 Steps to Start Living Off Income From Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

Banks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) can provide passive income that pays you in retirement.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a $450/Month Income Stream for Your Retirement

| Adam Othman

If you’re planning for retirement, here’s one way to boost your retirement income with dividend stocks.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Buy and Hold Canada’s Most Stable, Long-Term Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks with more than 100 years of dividend payment records are among Canada’s most stable long-term stocks.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Stop Working and Start Earning With These 3 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks aren't just doing well now; they've been doing well for a decade! And that may only be the…

Read more »