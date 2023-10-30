Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in November 2023

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in November 2023

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

The correction in the share prices of some great Canadian dividend stocks is giving investors who missed the rebound after the 2020 market crash a new opportunity to buy top TSX dividend payers at discounted prices for a self-directed TFSA focused on passive income or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) targeting total returns.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a giant in the North American energy infrastructure industry with oil pipelines and natural gas pipelines that move 30% of the oil produced in the U.S. and Canada and 20% of the natural gas used in the United States. Investments in recent years have focused on broadening out the revenue stream. These include export opportunities, renewable energy, and natural gas utilities. Enbridge bought an oil export terminal in Texas in 2021 for US$3 billion. Last year, the company secured a stake in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being build in British Columbia. Enbridge also purchased a developer of solar and wind projects to make sure the company benefits from energy transition opportunities. More recently, Enbridge announced a US$14 billion acquisition of three American natural gas utilities.

These investments, along with the ongoing capital program, should drive revenue and cash flow growth to support the dividend. Enbridge trades near $43.50 at the time of writing compared to $59 at the high point last year.

Investors who buy Enbridge at the current level can get a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $55.50 at the time of writing compared to $93 in early 2022. The steep decline in recent weeks has taken the share price back to a level that investors have not seen in three years.

All of the large Canadian banks are out of favour amid rising fears that the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes have gone too far and will trigger a severe economic downturn. Provisions for loan losses are already rising. That trend will likely continue as more households are forced to renew mortgages at higher rates and businesses begin to trim staff more aggressively. If unemployment spikes while interest rates are still high, there could be some rough times ahead for the banks.

That being said, Bank of Nova Scotia is probably oversold right now. Economists broadly expected a mild and short recession to occur as inflation subsides and the Bank of Canada begins to lower interest rates. The bank remains very profitable and has a solid capital cushion to ride out some turbulence.

Investors who buy BNS stock at the current share price can get a 7.6% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks to buy for high yields

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio targeting passive income and total returns, these stocks look oversold today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% in October 2023

| Kay Ng

Investors with a long-term investing horizon view should explore buying opportunities in dividend stocks for more income.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive Income Streams That Actually Work

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't hard to come by, and these three methods remain the easiest and most lucrative method of earning…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn worry-free dividend income through stocks like Enbridge and Fortis.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for a Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This small energy stock has raised its dividend by 200% in 24 months. Suncor is increasingly friendly to its passive-income-oriented…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Telus or TD Stock on the Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

Telus and TD are out of favour. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

eat food
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Food stocks are an essential part of our daily lives, which makes them practically essential to your portfolio as well.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have big upside potential on a market rebound.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors should leverage their $6,500 TFSA contribution limit to buy stocks like goeasy to generate tax-free capital gains and…

Read more »