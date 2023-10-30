Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Monthly vs. Quarterly: The Dynamics of Dividend Payouts in Canada

Monthly vs. Quarterly: The Dynamics of Dividend Payouts in Canada

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Know the difference between different dividend payouts.

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way for the everyday person to build wealth. In my opinion, it’s a more reliable way to accumulate wealth than investing in growth stocks. The main reason for this is that dividend stocks tend to be well-established companies. This allows these companies to start funnelling capital towards shareholders in the form of dividends as opposed to injecting as much capital as possible towards growth and expansion.

In addition, companies that pay dividends have often overcome many of the major hurdles that they’ll need to encounter over the course of their lifetime. For example, dividend stocks might be a leader in their respective industries. That means these stocks may face less competitive pressure, which could put shareholders at ease. In addition, if a company’s business is so secure that they’re able to pay dividends, then it may mean that the company has proven some sort of market fit for its products or services.

It’s important to note that when looking at dividend stocks to add to your portfolio, there are different payment schedules that a company may follow. The two main dividend payment schedules that may arise in your research are monthly and quarterly dividend distributions.

In this article, I’ll discuss two great dividend stocks. One of them pays investors monthly, and the other pays quarterly. I think both belong in a dividend portfolio, but decide for yourself which schedule (and stock) aligns more with your interests.

A great monthly dividend stock

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a great stock for those who are interested in a monthly dividend. If you’ve never heard of this company, know that Northland is a renewable power company that operates a portfolio of assets with a generation capacity of about three gigawatts (GW). The company has an additional 16 GW of potential capacity along different stages of development.

A monthly dividend could be of interest to investors who are seeking a more frequent dividend payment. Say, for instance, you’ve retired. And you’re hoping to fund your everyday life solely through dividends. It could feel like an eternity, waiting for the next quarterly dividend. That’s where monthly dividends come in. Each payment may be a bit smaller than what a quarterly dividend could give you, but the frequency of each payment could put you at ease and allow you to budget more effectively.

A top quarterly dividend stock for your portfolio

When it comes to quarterly dividend stocks, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of the first stocks that comes to my mind. This is a company that needs little introduction. It’s a component of the Big Five, which is a group of five large Canadian banks which sit atop the industry. Bank of Nova Scotia is also the most international of Canada’s big banks, with a particular focus on the Pacific Alliance. That’s a region which includes the countries of Chile, Columbia, Mexico, and Peru.

Bank of Nova Scotia has been paying shareholders since 1833. That represents 190 consecutive years of dividend payments. If that’s not reliable enough for investors, I’m not sure what would be. Because Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend comes every quarter, each payment arrives as a larger sum. For example, in 2023, the company’s annual dividend was $4.18. That’s an average dividend payment of $1.045 per share per quarter. Had the company paid a monthly dividend, shareholders would have received $0.35 per share each month.

Foolish takeaway

The Canadian stock market offers investors a lot of options when it comes to dividend stocks. It’s important that investors consider which dividend payment schedule they want to follow, whether that be monthly or quarterly. The former would allow you to receive a more frequent dividend, but the latter would give you larger payments each time. Both could be good options, but depending on what you’re looking for, one may be more suitable for your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have big upside potential on a market rebound.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors should leverage their $6,500 TFSA contribution limit to buy stocks like goeasy to generate tax-free capital gains and…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

2 Unloved TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Soar When Rate Hikes End

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks now offer very attractive yields.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Bring in Monthly Income of $162 Without Lifting a Finger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It is just so simple to bring in passive income each month, even in this market. Get to it today!

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks Yielding up to 8.7% That I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Use the TFSA to create a passive stream of income by holding dividend stocks in this registered account.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in living only off dividend income? Find out how much you need to invest in order to…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Weathering Market Storms: Dividend Stocks in Canada as a Safe Harbour

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy during turbulent market times? Consider dividend stocks! Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How Retired Couples Can Earn $11,000 Per Year Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can easily put together diversified portfolios containing GICs and high-quality dividend stocks to get an average yield today of…

Read more »