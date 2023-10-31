Home » Investing » 2 Passive-Income Stocks Paying an 8% Yield

2 Passive-Income Stocks Paying an 8% Yield

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another top dividend stock may be worth pursuing for nice and swollen yields.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend yields seem to be swelling with every swift move lower in the markets. Undoubtedly, dividend stocks don’t look as appealing, given where rates are at. And while chasing yield tends to be a recipe for disastrous results, I think this high-rate environment should really change how investors look at the high-yield dividend heavyweights.

Back when rates were closer to 1% — a 4.5%-yielder seemed impressive. Nowadays, we have dividend stocks yielding well north of 7% or even 8%. Indeed, these dividends aren’t necessarily skating on thin ice. As the risk-free rates rise, dividend yields need to be more competitive as more “alternative” investments come to be.

Given how choppy the market has been, it’s not hard to argue that risk-free assets seem like more prudent bets. And they may very well be depending on your time horizon, tolerance for risk, and temperament. If you’re able to take more risk with stocks, I think you should, especially if you’re a young investor (like a Millennial or Gen Z) who has time on your side.

Indeed, time is a great edge that young investors have over their older counterparts. In this piece, we’ll have a look at two yield-heavy investments that could help jolt your passive-income stream. The cost of living has surged. But the good news is that the yields of various stocks and REITs (real estate investment trusts) have as well.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the pipeline juggernaut that’s a likely favourite among those who value passive income. At writing, the stock yields 8.15%. The stock’s in the middle of a violent move lower, with shares down 26% from its 2022 highs. Indeed, the company remains a cash cow, even as the economy fluctuates wildly.

One major concern lies in recent acquisitions the firm has made. Indeed, Enbridge may have snagged a bargain in this rocky climate. But taking on more leverage may not be the best move in the world. Either way, I think concerns over Enbridge’s debt are overblown. The firm is a cash cow that can effectively balance its commitments, including its dividend.

Verizon

Up next, we have American telecom firm Verizon (NYSE:VZ), which is in the process of bouncing off multi-year lows. Indeed, amid the horrific past few years that saw shares pretty much get cut in half, the stock’s yield has surged to impressive levels. At writing, the dividend yield is just shy of 8%, thanks in part to Monday’s 3.53% pop.

The big up day wasn’t exactly on the back of game-changing news for the ailing telecom. Given how oversold the stock was going into the week, it really didn’t need a whole lot to gravitate higher. Though falling knives are hard to catch, I think long-term investors could stand to do really well by buying into a position here while others throw in the towel.

The bottom line for passive-income investors

Enbridge and Verizon are bruised, but don’t bet against them as they look to spark some kind of turnaround. Their return to glory may very well come sooner than anticipated. And if it does, don’t expect yields at (or around) 8% to last.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income in retirement can be yours through planning and investing, but here is how you could create it in…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock to Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Canadian Utilities enable investors to earn a steady stream of growing passive income for life.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Can’t Wait Until 70? Here’s the Next Best Age to Claim CPP, According to Experts

| Andrew Button

The decision to take CPP at 70 is a tough one, but collecting dividends from Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock isn't.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should You Invest to Retire a Millionaire?

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to retire a millionaire? How should you calculate your investment contribution for a million-dollar retirement?

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 7.3 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has raised its financial guidance twice, and its high-yield monthly dividend is increasingly safe

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Aristocrats: The Backbone of Reliable Investing

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in reliable stocks? Consider Canadian Dividend Aristocrats!

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two dividend stocks are excellent additions to your TFSA in this volatile environment due to their solid underlying businesses…

Read more »