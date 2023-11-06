Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Insanely Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy on the TSX Right Now

4 Insanely Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy on the TSX Right Now

TSX dividend stocks have taken a hit in 2023. Here are three that look incredibly cheap for long-term, patient income investors.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

This has been a terrible year for dividend stocks on the TSX. The S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index is down 2.4% versus the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is up 2.5% this year. Many high-paying dividend stocks are down significantly more than the indices.

While that is a problem if you are heavily invested in dividend stocks, it is an opportunity if you are looking for bargain-priced stocks with attractive yields. Here are four insanely cheap dividend stocks to buy on the TSX today.

An energy stock with a huge dividend

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) trades with a 6.8% dividend yield today. It has raised its monthly dividend by 327% since 2021. Its base dividend remains sustainable even if oil were to dip to US$50 per barrel.

While that is a possible risk, it is not likely in the current supply-constrained environment. Certainly, recent geopolitical tensions could restrict further energy supply.

Whitecap is in a strong position. It has $1.3 billion of debt, which equates to a net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of only 0.6 times.

The company is generating a lot of cash. It plans to return 75% of that cash right back to shareholders. This stock only trades for 5.8 times earnings and 9.3 times free cash flow today.

A telecom stock if you trust management

TELUS (TSX:T) is trading with the highest dividend yield it has had in several years. Even after the stock has recently recovered, it still trades with a 6% dividend yield.

TELUS has recently been facing challenges, as its cost structure was left elevated out of the pandemic. Debt expenses have been increasing as interest rates have rapidly risen.

As of right now, its dividend is not fully funded by internally generated cash flows. However, management has persistently reiterated that its capital expenditure program is expected to decline, and free cash flow should rise significantly.

Dividend investors need to make a bet that management will do what they say. There are risks with elevated interest rates, but if TELUS can control its cost structure, it could be an attractive buy for long-term dividends.

A discount-priced real estate stock

Another cheap dividend stock to check out is BSR REIT (TSX:HOM.UN). This stock is down 16% in 2023. Despite this, the REIT (real estate investment trust) is expected to earn solid mid- to high single-digit funds from operation (FFO) per unit growth in 2023.

BSR has a great portfolio of 31 garden-style apartment complexes in the U.S. Sunbelt. This REIT trades at a 40% discount to its estimated private market value.

It also trades with a 4.8% dividend yield, which is the highest its yield has been in almost three years. Its dividend is well covered, and the company has been buying back a lot of stock. This REIT could be an acquisition target if its stock value doesn’t cover its real market value soon.

An infrastructure stock with a high dividend

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is another stock that pays an attractive dividend yield. Right now, it yields over 6%. Pembina operates a large midstream and pipeline business in Western Canada. The company looks well positioned, given that energy prices have been steadily rising and energy activity is increasing in Western Canada.

Pembina has one of the best balance sheets among its peers. This provides it flexibility to maintain and grow its dividend.

This is not an exciting business. However, its dividend is safe, and it has been growing in recent years. Right now, it trades for 15 times earnings, which is below its long-term average of 16 times.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Pembina Pipeline, TELUS, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Adam Othman

When your goal is to develop a passive-income stream that can keep pace with inflation, year-on-year dividend growth is a…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income can be a saviour, but it can be incredibly expensive to bring in if you don't consider these…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $500 Every Month?

| Sneha Nahata

Earn $500 every month with these dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

I’d Aim for $1 Million Buying Just These 3 TSX Stocks

| Kay Ng

Look for solid dividend stocks with above-average growth potential to invest in for your target of $1 million.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Evaluating Dividend Safety: Key Indicators for Canadian Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors should consider several aspects such as a company's dividend-payout ratio and debt levels before investing in dividend stocks.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Down 16% This Year, Can Telus Turn it Around?

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) stock has fallen 16% this year. Can it stage a recovery?

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Compounding Interest With Dividends: Top Stocks for Savvy Canadian Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in dividend stocks? You can compound interest with these three picks!

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

From Growth to Income: The Shift in Canadian Dividend Investing Trends

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management can help you deliver outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

Read more »