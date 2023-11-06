Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 6

The main TSX index just posted its best weekly performance since April 2020.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks continued to inch up for the fifth consecutive day after weaker-than-expected labour market data gave strength to hopes that the central banks in the United States and Canada might soon start easing their monetary stance. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed up by 199 points, or 1%, on Friday to settle at 19,825.

Although a decline in crude oil and natural gas prices pressurized energy stocks, a strong rally in all other key market sectors, mainly in healthcare, real estate, metal mining, and consumer cyclicals, drove the TSX benchmark higher. With this, the TSX Composite ended the week with solid 5.8% gains, delivering its best weekly performance since April 2020.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Jamieson Wellness, Brookfield Business Partners, First Quantum Minerals, Colliers International, and Aritzia were the top-performing TSX stocks in the last session, as they surged by at least 10% each.

On the flip side, despite the broader market rally, shares of Telus International (TSX:TIXT) fell more than 5% to $8.88 per share after announcing its third-quarter results. In the September quarter, the Vancouver-headquartered content moderation and digital solutions provider’s revenue rose 7.8% year over year to US$663 million.

While Telus International reaffirmed its full-year 2023 outlook in its latest earnings report, its adjusted earnings in the third quarter fell 34.4% to US$0.21 per share due mainly to higher operating and interest expenses. After the recent losses, TIXT stock now trades with 67% year-to-date losses.

Weakening oil prices drove Paramount Resources, NexGen Energy, and MEG Energy down by more than 4% each, making them among the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 3.

Based on their daily trade volume, Baytex Energy, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Kinross Gold, and Royal Bank of Canada were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, except base metals, were trading on a bearish note early Monday morning, pointing to a slightly lower open for the resource-heavy main TSX index today. The Richard Ivey School of Business is likely to release Canada’s purchasing managers’ index data this morning, which could give investors an idea about the ongoing trends in economic activity.

As the corporate earnings season continues in full swing, several TSX-listed companies, including Sandstorm Gold, CT REIT, Finning International, MEG Energy, Element Fleet Management, Brookfield Asset Management, and Ivanhoe Mines, are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on November 6.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Enbridge, Sandstorm Gold, and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three oil stocks have both short- and long-term growth figured out. Make sure to consider them for your watchlist.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock: Why it’s the Best Energy Stock to Own Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources is an energy stock that will likely continue to provide shareholders with above average long-term returns.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Why This Renewable Energy Sector Could Be the Best Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy assets are strong future investments, but this one type looks like it's getting a lot of investment from…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are great, but if you want long-term solutions, you need companies that will be around for the long…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

This Renewable Energy Player Is the Top-Performing Stock of 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This renewable energy stock could continue to be the best energy stock of 2023 and certainly has strong growth ahead.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Energy Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in November 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as Enerflex can help you benefit from outsized gains in the next 12 months.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Why You Might Want to Sell Those Energy Stocks Soon

| Puja Tayal

Energy stocks are at their 52-week highs, while the market is bearish because of geopolitical tensions. Should you hold or…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Surging Crude Prices: Is Suncor Energy’s Dividend About to Get Even Bigger?

| Chris MacDonald

Here are a few factors to consider when long-term investors think about the viability and sustainability of Suncor's (TSX:SU) dividend.

Read more »