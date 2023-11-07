Home » Investing » Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

Many Canadians have made small fortunes just by holding Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock long term.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Do you have a few thousand dollars you want to invest in the markets, but no idea about what to actually invest it in?

It’s a common dilemma for new investors to face. Everybody knows that the stock market tends to increase its participants’ wealth over time, but not everybody knows exactly what stocks to buy.

In general, it’s best to avoid “stock picking” altogether and invest your money in index funds. Such funds “spread your eggs across many baskets,” reducing your risk. You can always get your start in investing immediately by holding them. If you’re truly committed to holding individual stocks, then read on, because I’m about to reveal two Canadian blue-chip stocks that may be worth holding for an entire lifetime.

CN Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is Canada’s largest railroad company. It transports $250 billion worth of goods each year, across Canada and the United States. It is the only North American railroad that touches on three coasts, giving it an edge in long-distance continent-spanning deliveries.

How is CN Railway actually doing with all these built-in advantages? Pretty good, all things considered. Last quarter, it did $4 billion in revenue, $1.8 billion in operating income, $1.1 billion in net income, and $1.69 in diluted earnings per share (EPS). This gives us a healthy 25% net profit margin and a 45% operating margin. Granted, these figures declined compared to the same quarter a year before. That’s to be expected in a cyclical industry like rail transportation.

The point is that CNR is a highly profitable company that has great margins and a low dividend payout ratio, giving the company plenty of room to raise its dividend.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a Canadian gas station/convenience store company. It is best known for owning the Circle K chain of gas stations. It bought the chain from ConocoPhillips back in the early 2000s. It then spent the better part of the 2010s expanding the chain across Canada.

Many companies invest in expansion, but ATD is known for going about it in a smarter way than certain others have. The company invests heavily in expansion, but it doesn’t borrow enormous sums to do so. Instead, it re-invests its profits into growing its business. The result of this is that ATD stock has a pretty low dividend yield. However, the yield has been growing over time, and the company is an undeniable success, boasting metrics such as the following:

  • A 24% return on equity.
  • 15% earnings growth (specifically EPS).
  • 21.5% growth in operating cash flow.
  • A 20% compound annual dividend growth rate over the last five years.
  • An ultra-low 12.9% payout ratio.

These metrics are very encouraging, suggesting that Alimentation is the kind of company that can not only pay but raise its dividend.

So, is ATD stock worth the investment? On the whole, I’d say yes, it is. The company is run by mature, sensible people who are not going to sink their ship. I’d say it’s a worthy stock to sink a few thousand bucks into.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: 3 Easy Steps to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

Young Canadian investors can leverage the TFSA to build long-term wealth and benefit from the power of compounding.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue Chips: The Perfect Hedge Against Surging Interest Rates?

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian blue chips are extremely reliable and can help shore up your portfolio in this rising-rate environment.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This Top 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains under the radar, but that won't be for long. Meanwhile you'll miss out on a massive…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn $116 Per Month the CRA Can Never Claim

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock might not be the first you think of for passive income, but it provides low risk and high…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider holding quality TSX growth stocks such as Waste Connections in the TFSA and benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Magna Stock Soars 15% After Boosting 2023 Guidance

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock saw shares soar after the company reported huge sales as well as updated guidance. But more could…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Adam Othman

The strength of the underlying businesses for these two TSX stocks can deliver outsized returns in the long run to…

Read more »