Home » Investing » Millennials: 3 Easy Steps to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

Millennials: 3 Easy Steps to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

Young Canadian investors can leverage the TFSA to build long-term wealth and benefit from the power of compounding.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

On average, individuals believe they can retire if they have more than $1 million in savings. But becoming a millionaire might seem out of reach for those who have begun their financial journey. The cost of living has grown at an exponential rate in the last three decades if we look at apartment rents, real estate prices, and the cost of a university degree.

So, how do you get ahead and accelerate your retirement plans by a few years? Well, Canadians should consider leveraging the benefits of the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) and building long-term wealth. The TFSA is a registered account that allows you to grow investments without owning a nickel to the Canada Revenue Agency in taxes.

Due to its tax-sheltered status and flexibility, the TFSA may easily be the best wealth-building vehicle for young investors in 2023. So, how do you get your TFSA to $1 million?

Focus on aggressive savings

The first step to investing is to save money, which can be deployed across various asset classes such as equities, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, gold, and even cryptocurrency. Ideally, Canadians need to invest at least 10% of their pre-tax income, and this number should increase by a small percentage every year.

Young investors also might need to make sacrifices to build a secure future. For instance, you can limit your expenses by using public transport instead of buying a car, which is a depreciating asset.

Invest early

The power of compounding cannot be understated. You need to start saving at an early age and benefit from exponential returns in retirement.

The TFSA contribution limit for 2024 is $7,000, which can return over $300,000 over a period of 40 years, given annual returns of 10%. Now, if you invest $500 each month in the TFSA for 30 years, your portfolio would be worth more than $1.14 million, given annual returns of 10%.

But if you begin your investment journey late and save $500 per month for 20 years, your portfolio value would be less than $400,000.

Invest in great companies

Investors can choose to buy and hold low-cost exchange-traded funds, allowing you to diversify your investments and lower overall risk. But investing in blue-chip growth stocks can help you enjoy outsized gains over time.

The ongoing market opportunity allows investors to buy and hold quality stocks at a discount. One such blue-chip TSX stock is Hydro One (TSX:H), which also offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 3.1%. Hydro One operates as an electricity and distribution company. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and low-voltage distribution networks.

Hydro One serves residential apartments, small businesses, industrial and commercial customers, and municipal utilities.

In the last eight years, Hydro One stock has returned 133% to shareholders after adjusting for dividends. In this period, the TSX index has returned just 91%. Priced at 20 times forward earnings, Hydro One stock is not too expensive.

Hydro One is part of a recession-resistant sector and generates stable cash flows across business cycles. Despite a challenging macro environment, Hydro One stock is forecast to improve earnings from $1.75 per share in 2022 to $1.89 per share in 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue Chips: The Perfect Hedge Against Surging Interest Rates?

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian blue chips are extremely reliable and can help shore up your portfolio in this rising-rate environment.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This Top 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains under the radar, but that won't be for long. Meanwhile you'll miss out on a massive…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn $116 Per Month the CRA Can Never Claim

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock might not be the first you think of for passive income, but it provides low risk and high…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider holding quality TSX growth stocks such as Waste Connections in the TFSA and benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Magna Stock Soars 15% After Boosting 2023 Guidance

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock saw shares soar after the company reported huge sales as well as updated guidance. But more could…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Adam Othman

The strength of the underlying businesses for these two TSX stocks can deliver outsized returns in the long run to…

Read more »

Going against the grain
Dividend Stocks

Contrarian Investing: Capitalizing on the Bearish Sentiment in Canada

| Kay Ng

Stocks can sell off substantially with no warning. You should have strong conviction and facts supporting your contrarian investing ideas.

Read more »