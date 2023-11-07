Home » Investing » Open Text Stock Surges After Earnings Beat, and it’s Only the Beginning

Open Text Stock Surges After Earnings Beat, and it’s Only the Beginning

With Micro Focus now integrated, and artificial intelligence rolled out, what’s next for Open Text stock? According to the CFO, much, much more.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Open Text (TSX:OTEX) stock jumped about 6% last week, as the company reported an extraordinary earnings beat. The company beat out its own estimates, as well as those of analysts, when it reported its first quarter for the full year of 2024. Yet in an interview with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Madhu Ranganathan, it’s only the beginning.

Record reporting

Before we get into what’s to come, let’s look at what’s happened already. Open Text stock announced in its earnings report total revenue of $1.425 billion. This was an incredible 67.3% increase year over year, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) reaching $1.149 billion, an increase of 59.1%. This is important to note as the ARR takes up 81% of company revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also climbed, hitting $495 million in the quarter. Cloud revenue climbed 11.5% to $451 million, and Open Text management was pleased across the board with the record results.

Yet much of this growth came down to Open Text stock’s acquisition of Micro Focus. Now integrated into the company, there has been a large rollout that’s led to these major increases. However, in an interview with the CFO, that’s why Open Text stock is now seeking to shift towards organic growth.

How it’ll get there

Open Text stock has been around for decades. In that time, it has been a merger and acquisitions (M&A) powerhouse. Yet, while the company isn’t about to turn down any opportunities, given M&A is in its DNA, organic growth will be the focus of the future.

“We have a $200 billion addressable market,” Ranganathan said in an interview with the Motley Fool. “We don’t need more market; we need to grow into the market.”

But the question is, how? For that, there are a few areas where Ranganathan stated the company is focusing. Cloud joinery isn’t done yet, which will continue to provide sustainable growth for customers. Software as a Service (SaaS) is another opportunity for the company as well. And the best part? Open Text stock has already been involved in these very complex areas for decades.

But even this area doesn’t spell out the amount of expansion the company predicts will occur in the next few years. Content should be a leading growth driver, Ranganathan said, as well as cybersecurity. This area in particular already provides a revenue run rate of $1 billion for Open Text stock. Supply chains, the automotive industry, analytics and the rollout of artificial intelligence are all opportunities for organic growth.

What investors should watch for

While this is all projected to come down the pipeline, Ranganathan was able to give some hard numbers and facts as to where Open Text stock is going next. For fiscal 2024, Open Text stock should reach between $5.85 and $5.95 billion in revenue, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36-38%. Cloud bookings are projected to increase by 15% or more for the year, with the second quarter likely closer to 40%.

In the long term, Open Text stock is keeping an eye on fiscal 2026. Open Text expects ARR growth of between 2% and 4%, reaching between $6.2 and $6.4 billion in revenue. Cash flow by this point should also hit $1.5 billion or more, with cloud bookings leading the path to growth.

Bottom line

Open Text stock continues to provide innovative products for its current and future clients but with a history of growing through acquisitions. Now, the company is shifting its focus again, aiming towards organic growth. Not just through where it’s had success in the past, but easy paths to success for the future.

It might sound simple, but it’s something Ranganathan says comes from a strong team.

“We were over-prepared for the [Micro Focus] transaction; we were over-prepared for integration [of artificial intelligence],” she said. “We are in control, but it came with hours and hours of work.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Down 30% Over the Last 6 Months, Is Well Health Stock a Buy Today?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although WELL Health stock continues to sell off, its operations are rapidly expanding, making it one of the top stocks…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s top e-commerce stocks are back on investors’ radars and are screaming buys today.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

From Silicon Valley to Toronto: Why AI Investments Are Heating Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence didn't pop up overnight, but now that it's here, it's here to stay. So, these are two stocks…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

Why Bay Street Is Buzzing About These 2 Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks with market-beating returns in 2023 are widely talked about in Bay Street.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

My Top AI Stock Pick for the Next Five Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Advanced Micro Devices is going all out to attack Nvidia's AI-chip market dominance this quarter, and AMD stock investors could…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Tech Stocks

The Next Big Thing: Canada’s Rising Fintech Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s fintech stocks are well-positioned to deliver far superior returns to traditional financial institutions and giant lenders.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Sneha Nahata

While Shopify remains one of the top Canadian stocks to outperform the broader market in the long term, I’ll bet…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Jumps 21% After Strong Profit and Strategy Shift

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock saw revenue and profit soar during the last quarter. But even more is likely on the way,…

Read more »