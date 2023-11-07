Home » Investing » With a Yield of 7%, Is it Time to Buy BCE Stock?

With a Yield of 7%, Is it Time to Buy BCE Stock?

BCE now offers a very high dividend yield. Is the stock safe to buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

BCE (TSX:BCE) has been a favourite among dividend investors for decades. The steep decline in the share price over the past six months has contrarian investors wondering if BCE stock is now oversold and good to buy for a portfolio targeting passive income and total returns.

BCE overview

BCE is Canada’s largest communications company with a market capitalization near $49 billion. The stock currently trades close to $54 compared to $65 earlier this year.

The business has changed considerably in the past 20 years, as BCE transformed from being a wireline phone company to a mobile and internet giant with a large media group. These days, any time a person in Canada makes a call, sends a text, checks e-mail, streams a movie, listens to the traffic report, or watches the news there is a good chance that one of BCE’s assets is involved somewhere along the line.

The company continues to make the investments needed to ensure customers have the broadband they need while helping protect BCE’s competitive position. BCE spent roughly $5 billion last year on projects that include the 5G mobile network and running fibre optic lines to the buildings of its customers.

BCE Q3 2023 earnings

BCE delivered solid third-quarter (Q3) 2023 results, despite the challenges facing the media group. Operating revenue rose slightly to $6.1 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 3.1%. Adjusted net earnings slipped 7.5%, however, partly due to higher borrowing costs caused by the steep increase in interest rates over the past year.

Strength in the core mobile and internet businesses helped offset a 5.2% decline in advertising revenue in the media group. Customers are cutting back ad spending on TV and radio platforms. Total digital revenues rose 26% in the quarter compared to last year, supported by streaming subscription growth.

BCE confirmed its 2023 guidance. Revenue growth is expected to be 1% to 5%. Free cash flow growth is targeted at 2% to 10%.

BCE’s dividend

BCE raised its dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years. The solid performance of the overall business in 2023 should provide support for the distribution heading into 2024. At the current share price, investors can get a 7.1% dividend yield from BCE stock.

Is BCE a buy today?

BCE’s mobile and internet divisions provide services that households and businesses need in all economic conditions. The pain from rising interest rates should be near its peak, as rates are expected to begin falling again at some point next year. As soon as the Bank of Canada signals rates are coming down, BCE’s share price could surge.

At this point, the pullback appears overdone, and investors get paid well to ride out any additional turbulence. If you have some cash to put to work, BCE deserves to be on your radar right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Investing

woman retiree on computer
Investing

RRSP Investors: 3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Before Interest Rates Drop

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look oversold and should rally when interest rates fall.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

When Oil Prices Are Rising, These Stocks Benefit the Most

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks such as Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) stock have strong leverage from rising oil prices, which remain above $80.

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Diversify and Thrive: Smart Investment Choices Beyond SPY Stock for Canadians

| Chris MacDonald

For those looking to make smart investment choices, here are two top stocks to consider for their impressive upside potential.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This Top 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains under the radar, but that won't be for long. Meanwhile you'll miss out on a massive…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn $116 Per Month the CRA Can Never Claim

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock might not be the first you think of for passive income, but it provides low risk and high…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider holding quality TSX growth stocks such as Waste Connections in the TFSA and benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

Grab These CRA Benefits Right Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These CRA benefits are ones you think you may not be able to claim anymore. But great news: you most…

Read more »